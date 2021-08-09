3 potential candidates for Liverpool's next captain

Jordan Henderson has done a great job as Liverpool captain since taking the armband from Steven Gerrard in 2015. The Englishman has led the Reds' for more than 150 games so far. He helped the club win their first-ever English Premier League title in 2020, along with a UEFA Champions League trophy in 2019.

However, his current contract with the Merseyside-based club is set to expire in 2023 and he has been linked with a move away from the club after talks over a new contract were stalled last month.

There's uncertainty over Jordan Henderson's future at #LFC. Talks over a new contract have taken place since the end of last season but no real progress made. His current deal runs until 2023.

A joint piece with @David_Ornstein https://t.co/QKWengig0M — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) July 19, 2021

The Reds need to prepare themselves for life after the departure of the former Sunderland midfielder. On that note, here's a list of the top three candidates who can be the next Liverpool captain.

#2 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander Arnold has established himself among the best right-backs in the world with Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold joined Liverpool's youth academy aged six in 2006. He worked his way through the club's youth teams to make his senior debut in 2016. He has played 129 league games for the Merseyside-based club since then and has established himself among the best right-backs in the world.

The Englishman captained the Reds' U-16 and U-18 teams during his academy days. He was given the opportunity to lead the senior team for the first time last season. It was during a Champions League group-stage game against Danish Superliga side FC Midtjylland last season.

The 22-year old has recently signed a new long-term deal with the Merseysiders, which makes him one of the club's highest earners. He has also been consistently touted as a future Reds captain by fans and the media and could follow in the footsteps of his role model Steven Gerrard.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Diptanil Roy