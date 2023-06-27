3 players who can replace Jordan Henderson as Liverpool's captain

Jordan Henderson has been Liverpool's captain since Stevan Gerrard's retirement in 2015. The England international has enjoyed a successful tenure as the Reds skipper so far, helping them win one Premier League title, and one UEFA Champions League trophy, among other honors.

However, Henderson turned 33 earlier this month and is heading toward an inevitable decline. Injuries have also restricted his game time in the last few seasons.

The Reds will need to appoint a new skipper going forward. On that note, here's a list of three candidates to be Liverpool's next captain.

#3 Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker has established himself among the best goalkeepers in the world since joining Liverpool from AS Roma in the summer transfer window of 2018. The Brazil international has played 173 Premier League games for the Reds thus far, registering 78 clean sheets.

The 30-year-old goalie boasts two Premier League Golden Gloves in his trophy cabinet and was also included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season in 2021-22.

Alisson captained the Reds in a UEFA Champions League game in 2021. He is among the candidates to become the Reds' next captain.

#2 Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk has played a key role in Liverpool's success in recent years. The Dutch international joined the Reds from Southampton in the January window of 2018.

He has played 222 games across all competitions for the Merseyside outfit thus far, registering 19 goals and 12 assists. Van Dijk won the PFA Premier League Player of the Season in 2018-19 and was also included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season twice.

The former Southampton defender is currently the Reds' third captain and has led the Reds various times in the past. He is also a captain of the Netherlands football team. The 31-year-old defender is an excellent choice as captain for the Reds.

#1 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool's youth academy graduate, Trent Alexander-Arnold is a mainstay in the senior squad since the 2017-18 season. The England international has played 273 games (across all competitions) for his boyhood club thus far, scoring 16 goals and assisting 72.

He won the Premier League Young Player of the Season in 2019-20 and was also included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Season on three separate occasions.

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has tipped the 24-year-old defender to become the club's future captain. Alexander-Arnold has already captained the Reds in a UEFA Champions League against Midtjylland during the 2020-21 season. He is a big favorite to take the armband from Jordan Henderson in the future.

