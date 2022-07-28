3 players Chelsea failed to sign this transfer window

Chelsea have entered a new era under the ownership of a Todd Boehly-led consortium after a highly successful spell with Roman Abramovich. The first order of business for the American was the summer transfer window as he looked to strengthen the team for the 2022-23 season.

According to the Mirror, Boehly has sanctioned a transfer budget of £200 million to Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues have already spent £84.78 million on signing two new players this summer.

Defender Kalidou Koulibaly and winger Raheem Sterling have arrived at Stamford Bridge from Napoli and Manchester City respectively.

However, the London outfit have also missed out on several targets to other teams or the player's desire to stay at their clubs. On that note, here's a list of three players Chelsea failed to sign in this transfer window.

#3 Nathan Ake

Chelsea showed interest in signing Nathan Ake

Chelsea were linked heavily with re-signing defender Nathan Ake from Manchester City earlier this transfer window.

The London outfit wanted Ake as a replacement for Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who left the club for free last month. They joined Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea had agreed personal terms with the Dutch international. However, they failed to make a bid for Ake to Manchester City, who valued the 27-year-old at £50 million.

As per a report by Athletic, Ake and City have come to a matutal agreement to stay at the club for the 2022-23 season.

#2 Raphinha

Raphinha rejected the Blues for Barcelona

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported on June 29 that Chelsea have agreed a deal with Leeds United to sign Raphinha. The Blues were willing to pay a transfer fee of close to £65 million to bring the Brazilian to Stamford Bridge.

However, the 25-year-old attacker was reluctant to join the London outfit. That allowed Barcelona to hijack the deal and he was officially unveiled as a Barca player earlier this month.

Romano, in another report on July 13, stated that the Brazilian only wanted to move to Barcelona since February this year.

#1 Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde is close to joining Barcelona

Jules Kounde is another player the Blues are reportedly on the verge of losing to Barcelona this transfer window.

The 23-year-old is currently among the most sought after defenders in Europe. Barcelona and Chelsea went to the wire to secure his services this transfer window.

On July 20, Romano reported that the west London side were in talks with Sevilla to sign the France international. They submitted a £55 million bid to bring Kounde to Stamford Bridge.

However, Romano claimed on July 27 that Barcelona have hijacked the deal and have reached full agreement with both the player and the club.

It was also reported that the Blaugrana manager Xavi played a key role in pursuing Kounde to reject the Blues.

