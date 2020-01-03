3 players Chelsea must look to sign in the January transfer window | Premier League 2019-20

Would Jadon Sancho fit the bill as a possible Chelsea signing?

The January transfer window is now upon us, and one Premier League side that look likely to spend some serious cash are Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.

The Blues currently sit in 4th place in the league table, but despite Lampard doing an excellent job at bringing academy talent into the first team, current reports suggest that with the club’s transfer ban now lifted, the club legend will be handed around £150m to attempt to bolster his squad.

Whether that’ll be enough money to bring in Lampard’s main targets is questionable, but if Chelsea really want to push for that all-important Champions League position, they’d be smart to sign the following 3 players.

#1 Jadon Sancho

Sancho has scored 11 goals thus far this season

Despite Willian being in excellent form as of late and young gun Callum Hudson-Odoi finally inking a new contract during the summer, Chelsea could still do with adding another dangerous wide-man to their ranks in January – largely as a long-term replacement for the ageing Pedro, who looks likely to depart Stamford Bridge in the near future.

Borussia Dortmund’s English teenage sensation Jadon Sancho would certainly fit the bill in every possible way. Despite being just 19 years old, he’s a proven commodity at the top level; he’s scored goals and registered assists in both the Bundesliga and the Champions League, and this season he’s been in incredible form, scoring 11 and making the same amount of assists in just 22 games.

More interestingly, he already has links with Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham – who was a childhood friend of Sancho – and has played with Blues stars like Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount and Reece James at England youth level.

The Blues would likely need to part with around £100m for Sancho – which is clearly a big fee – but if the teenager can live up to his massive potential, which he appears to be doing, then it’d probably be well worth it to bring him back to England. He could well prove to be the replacement for Eden Hazard that Chelsea have lacked this season.

