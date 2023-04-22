3 players Chelsea should offload at the end of the season (2022-23)

There's no doubt that Chelsea have suffered what could be termed their worst season in recent years despite their massive outlay over the two transfer windows since Todd Boelhy's takeover.

The Blues have only managed to register just 39 points from 31 Premier League games and currently occupy the 11th position in the league standings. It is almost impossible for the west London club to qualify for European football for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Chelsea's disappointing performances have led to the dismissal of two managers - Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter - this season, with interim manager Frank Lampard aiming to steady the ship before the club can appoint a permanent head coach.

A bloated squad has been one of the key reasons behind their crisis, with Chelsea having made the most changes to their starting XI in the Premier League this season. Without a stable core of players that managers can rely on every week, the club has struggled to find its identity and win games.

Some players have also grossly underperformed and it can be stated that it is best for the Blues hierarchy to offload them at the end of the season.

This article will evaluate those players and highlight why they should be sold.

#3 César Azpilicueta

Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta is one of the oldest players in the dressing room and has been a mainstay since his arrival in the 2012-13 season.

Azpilicueta is one of the most experienced right-backs and is, without a doubt, one of Chelsea's most-decorated players, having won several titles like the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League amongst others.

Although the 33-year-old has registered 26 appearances for the Blues across numerous competitions this season, it can be stated that age is gradually catching up with him.

Given the massive overhaul that is needed this summer, it is best for the club to offload him and sign a young and vibrant defender who could compete with Reece James at right-back. This will definitely improve the level of competition in the squad and will also help the club to remain in shape whenever James is injured.

#2 Hakim Ziyech

The Moroccan international is one of the players that wanted to leave the club last summer and given his performances this season, it is best for the club's hierarchy to sell him at the end of the campaign.

Ziyech has made 20 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions this season, registering only one assist in those games.

Chels HQ @Chels_HQ Ziyech has "I don't even want to be here" written all over his face. #CHEBHA Ziyech has "I don't even want to be here" written all over his face. #CHEBHA

Given his performances in recent months, it will be much better for the club to offload him and instead use the plethora of options they have on the flanks to try and get back to winning ways.

#1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was arguably one of Chelsea's worst moves this season. Even worse was the fact that they fired Tuchel right after the Gabonese forward's acquisition, as the German coach had worked with him at Borussia Dortmund and could have brought out the best in him.

Aubameyang's lack of impact in attack could, however, be attributed to his lack of game time, having featured in only 20 games for Chelsea this season, netting three goals and registering one assist.

Judging by his age and the current breed of players at the club, it is best for the club to sell him and sign a young striker who can compete at the top level.

