Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

3 players Chelsea should sell right away

Dhruv Maniyar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
5.07K   //    20 Aug 2018, 10:00 IST

Huddersfield Town v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea started the season well under Maurizio Sarri, beating Huddersfield by 3 goals. They carried on their good start by beating Arsenal 3-2 at Stamford Bridge.

While Chelsea's defense looked very shaky against Arsenal, their midfield looked good and the players seem to be adapting quickly to the manner in which Sarri expects them to play.

Morata opened his account for the season by scoring a good goal against Arsenal. Jorginho has been impressive and Eden Hazard has already recorded two assists without even starting a game.

With a few easy fixtures coming up Chelsea will be looking to not drop too many points and stay unbeaten for as long as possible.

Chelsea was quite active in the transfer window as they signed Jorginho, Kovacic, Kepa, and Robb Green.

While they may not have a squad as good as Manchester City or Liverpool, they have quite a deep squad. One of the problems with having deep squads is that not everyone gets to play.

With Maurizio Sarri deploying a 4-3-3 system, a lot of the players who played under Conte are going to warm the bench this season.

In this article, we look at three players who should leave Chelsea before the European transfer window closes so that they can get some playing time.

#1 Danny Drinkwater


Leicester City Training and Press Conference
Drinkwater

The Chelsea midfield is stacked. Chelsea will play a 4-3-3 and so there is only room for three players in that midfield. One player who is going to struggle to find a place there is Danny Drinkwater.

Drinkwater never really settled at Chelsea and it does not seem like he will any time soon. To get some playing time Drinkwater needs to compete with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley, Jorginho, Cesc Fabregas, Ngolo Kante, and Kovacic.

From these players, Kante and Jorginho are almost expected to start. That leaves one spot for four players.

With better offensive and defensive midfielders available at Chelsea, it does not seem likely that Danny Drinkwater will get too much playing time at Chelsea. His only hope would be that Sarri rotates the squad.


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Gary Cahill Danny Drinkwater Chelsea Transfer News
Dhruv Maniyar
ANALYST
Football Analyst and Basketall Enthusiast.
6 Players Chelsea really need to sell 
RELATED STORY
4 players Chelsea should sell this summer 
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Chelsea should sell Courtois to Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
5 Chelsea players who should thrive under Maurizio Sarri
RELATED STORY
5 players Chelsea should not sell this summer
RELATED STORY
3 world-class goalkeepers Chelsea should target
RELATED STORY
Players ratings: Chelsea 3-2 Arsenal
RELATED STORY
3 Promising players for Chelsea against Arsenal
RELATED STORY
3 Things Arsenal need to do to win against Chelsea
RELATED STORY
The incredible starting XI of players sold by Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
25 Aug WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
25 Aug AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
25 Aug ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
25 Aug HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
25 Aug SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
25 Aug LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us