3 players Chelsea should sell right away

Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea started the season well under Maurizio Sarri, beating Huddersfield by 3 goals. They carried on their good start by beating Arsenal 3-2 at Stamford Bridge.

While Chelsea's defense looked very shaky against Arsenal, their midfield looked good and the players seem to be adapting quickly to the manner in which Sarri expects them to play.

Morata opened his account for the season by scoring a good goal against Arsenal. Jorginho has been impressive and Eden Hazard has already recorded two assists without even starting a game.

With a few easy fixtures coming up Chelsea will be looking to not drop too many points and stay unbeaten for as long as possible.

Chelsea was quite active in the transfer window as they signed Jorginho, Kovacic, Kepa, and Robb Green.

While they may not have a squad as good as Manchester City or Liverpool, they have quite a deep squad. One of the problems with having deep squads is that not everyone gets to play.

With Maurizio Sarri deploying a 4-3-3 system, a lot of the players who played under Conte are going to warm the bench this season.

In this article, we look at three players who should leave Chelsea before the European transfer window closes so that they can get some playing time.

#1 Danny Drinkwater

Drinkwater

The Chelsea midfield is stacked. Chelsea will play a 4-3-3 and so there is only room for three players in that midfield. One player who is going to struggle to find a place there is Danny Drinkwater.

Drinkwater never really settled at Chelsea and it does not seem like he will any time soon. To get some playing time Drinkwater needs to compete with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley, Jorginho, Cesc Fabregas, Ngolo Kante, and Kovacic.

From these players, Kante and Jorginho are almost expected to start. That leaves one spot for four players.

With better offensive and defensive midfielders available at Chelsea, it does not seem likely that Danny Drinkwater will get too much playing time at Chelsea. His only hope would be that Sarri rotates the squad.

