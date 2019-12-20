3 players Chelsea should sign in January

Chelsea have a huge test ahead and should turn to the transfer market for help

Chelsea's transfer embargo has been halved. This implies that the Blues are free to make signings in the winter. Before their transfer ban was lifted, the team solemnly depended on the academic players, who impressed for some time but fell short afterward.

The inability of the young players to deliver against the top teams in the Premier League is a major concern for the Blues. They lost twice to Manchester United and Liverpool and were also defeated by Manchester City. The only two teams left in the top-six who are yet to play Chelsea are Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. Expectations are that they'll also pick points off them.

A bigger task awaits in Europe. The Blues were recently drawn with German champions, Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. There isn't much confidence at Stamford Bridge at the moment. The club has failed to impress in recent games. They claimed just a victory in their last five fixtures.

As it stands, for Frank Lampard's men to retain their top-four position and also have a chance of edging past the Bavarians in the Champions League, they need to sign new players in January. This piece is going to consider three players the Pensioners can sign in order to get the team firing once again:

#1 Ben Chilwell

Chelsea need defensive reinforcements

Ben Chilwell is one the hottest guns in the Premier League at the moment. The Leicester City defender has been in impressive form this campaign, scoring once and providing three assists in 12 league appearances.

Neither Emerson Palmieri nor Marcos Alonso has been able to convince Frank Lampard this season. Despite the manager’s impressive policy of injecting the youth system into the first team, sometimes, he is forced to deploy Cesar Azpilicueta as a left-back with Recce James coming in to play at the right.

Chilwell will be a great addition to Chelsea. He is currently regarded as one of the best left-backs in the league. He has 62% tackle success, with 102 interceptions, 235 clearances and 463 ball recoveries - far more than the aforementioned Alonso and Emerson have managed this season.

