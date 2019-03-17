3 Players Real Madrid should sign this summer

Should Los Blancos invest in Eden Hazard?

Real Madrid are set for their biggest spending spree since the summer of 2009, with Florentino Pérez looking to overhaul the squad after an embarrassing Champions League Round of 16 elimination against Ajax Amsterdam.

Los Blancos also lost to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semifinals, they're out of contention for the La Liga title, and after sacking Santiago Solari and Julen Lopetegui, they've coaxed Zinedine Zidane to return, just 9 months after he left his coaching position.

It's clear that Pérez has promised Zidane more autonomy in transfers. After all, they haven't signed a single Galáctico player since their 2014 capture of James Rodríguez, a summer which also saw them sign Toni Kroos and Keylor Navas, both of which would go on to play key parts in Real Madrid's three Champions League triumphs under Zidane.

Between January 2016 and May 2018, Florentino Pérez spent a total of £63.45 million, yet Zidane still managed to win three European Cups. The most expensive signing—Álvaro Morata (£27 million)—was sold to Chelsea for £59.4 million a year later.

Zidane got the most out of Real Madrid's peak side, but with Cristiano Ronaldo leaving and Pérez refusing to dip into his coffers and loosen his purse strings, he decided to leave. Now, Pérez has realised that Madrid are in desperate need of a squad revitalization, and he's going to give Zidane far more responsibility and decision power when it comes to transfers.

Before Zidane even managed his first game, a win against Celta Vigo, Florentino Pérez made his most expensive signing since 2014, signing Éder Militão for €52.5 million (€50m to Porto, €2.5m to São Paulo).

It's a good start, but it's certainly not going to be the only big-money signing for the European Champions this coming summer. Here are 3 signings Real Madrid should make this summer in order to reinforce their squad.

#1 Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard's contract runs out in the summer of 2020, and although Chelsea will likely face a transfer ban this summer, they'd certainly rather sell their star player than let him leave for free. Hazard has shown zero indication of renewing with Chelsea, and it's likely he'll join his boyhood idol, Zidane, no matter what. It's up to Chelsea to see if they are to lose him for free, or for a transfer fee worthy of his abilities.

Chelsea faced a similar conundrum with Hazard's teammate for club and country--Thibaut Courtois. Courtois refused to sign a new contract with Chelsea, so the Blues decided to sell him for a respectable fee to Real Madrid, rather than letting him go for free this summer.

Hazard has arguably been the best player in the Premier League for the past five years, and he's ready for a new challenge. Madrid lack a 1v1 player who can boast of pace, dynamism, and creativity; Isco and Marco Asensio simply don't come close to his level, and Vinícius Júnior is far too young and raw to be expected to carry Madrid's attack.

By bringing in Hazard, Madrid would have a new talisman to lead their attack. Neymar and Kylian Mbappé are far too expensive and unrealistic, and either signing would see Madrid's transfer funds dry up. Hazard is a cost-effective and proven quality option, and Real Madrid should be doing everything they can to bring him in for the coming season. It's been a while since Madrid had a winger who could put the fear of God in the opposing fullback, but Hazard is that player.

