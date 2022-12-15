3 players who have completed the most dribbles at the 2022 FIFA World Cup prior to the final

The FIFA World Cup is a tournament that has witnessed some of football's most elegant dribblers over the years. This includes the likes of Ronaldinho, Diego Maradona, Pele, Sandro Mazzola, Austin Okocha, Mario Kempes, and Arjen Robben.

The 2022 edition of the competition in Qatar hasn't been an exception, as a couple of players have dazzled the competition with their remarkable dribbling ability. We take look at three players who have completed the most dribbles at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#3 Lionel Messi - Argentina

Messi is the captain of Argentina

Argentine forward Lionel Messi is arguably one of the best players in the history of world football. One aspect of his game that has remained consistent over the years is his dribbling ability.

The Argentine's low center of gravity and close ball control makes it easy for him to move past opposing players in a remarkable fashion. Prior to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Messi was top of the charts for most dribbles completed in the competition's history.

After playing a total of six games in the competition so far, the forward is currently third in the charts of the most dribbles completed.

Messi registered a combined total of 15 dribbles from his first game against Saudi Arabia to the semi-final encounter against Croatia. He still has one game left against France in the final to increase his tally.

#2 Jamal Musiala - Germany

Musiala completed 13 dribbles against Costa Rica

Despite exiting the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the group stages, German midfielder Jamal Musiala did give a good account of himself in the competition. The young 19-year-old Bayern Munich star was one of the few standout players in the German team that was eliminated from Group E.

Musiala completed a total of 19 dribbles in the three games played in Qatar. He also set a tournament record of 13 dribbles against Costa Rica, which is the second-best in World Cup history.

The midfielder completed a further four dribbles against Spain and registered two during Germany's opening Group E defeat to Japan.

#1 Kylian Mbappe - France

Mbappe against Morocco: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Very few players will be able to match Kylian Mbappe's performance at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Frenchman has arguably been one of the best players in the competition and is in contention to win a couple of individual awards.

Aside from being the joint-top scorer in the competition so far with five goals, Mbappe has completed the most dribbles at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Frenchman currently leads the chart with an impressive total of 21 dribbles completed after six games played. The forward is likely to finish the competition at the top of the log.

