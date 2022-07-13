3 players expected to join Chelsea in the coming weeks

Chelsea are expected to have a big summer transfer window under the leadership of new owner Todd Boehley this term.

According to 90min, the American businessman will hand Thomas Tuchel a transfer budget of £200 million to bring reinforcements to his squad. There are currently several gaps in the Blues squad that the German manager is working to fill ahead of the 2022-23 season.

On that note, here's a list of three players who are expected to join Chelsea in the coming weeks.

#1 Raheem Sterling

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Raheem Sterling

The London outfit have recently struck a deal to sign Raheem Sterling for £47.5 million from Manchester City. According to Mike Keegan, the England international will fly to Los Angeles to join the Blues on their pre-season tour later this week.

Sterling is one of the most talented attackers of his generation. He started his professional career with Liverpool in 2012 before joining Manchester City in 2014.

The 27-year attacker played 225 Premier League games during his time at the Etihad Stadium, scoring 91 goals. He helped the Manchester-based club win 11 major trophies, including four league titles.

Sterling won the 2018-19 FWA 'Footballer of the Year' accolade and was also included in the PFA Premier League 'Team of the Season' that year.

The former Liverpool attacker is expected to play a key role at Stamford Bridge next season.

#2 Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake is expected to join Chelsea this window

Nathan Ake is another Manchester City player who is expected to join the Blues in the coming days.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Dutch defender has already agreed personal terms with his former club. The Blues are currently in negotiations with the Manchester-based club over a transfer fee.

Ake previously spent five seasons as a professional footballer at Stamford Bridge between 2012 and 2017. He played 17 games in all competitions during his time with the Blues, winning the Chelsea 'Player of the Season' award for the 2012-13 season.

The Dutch defender left the London-based club to join Bournemouth in 2017 before signing for Manchester City in 2020. The 27-year-old has played 24 league games since joining the Cityzens, scoring four goals.

#3 Kalidou Koulibaly

Chelsea are working to sign Kalidou Koulibaly.

According to Sky Sports, the Blues are close to reaching an agreement with Napoli to sign defender Kalidou Koulibaly. The Blues are expected to pay a transfer fee of close to €40 million to sign the Senegal defender.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Koulibaly agreed personal terms - while Chelsea are also working on Nathan Aké. Chelsea are prepared to submit the final, official bid for Kalidou Koulibaly: €38m plus add-ons, up to €40m package. Napoli could accept, after opening proposal worth €35m turned down.Koulibaly agreed personal terms - while Chelsea are also working on Nathan Aké. Chelsea are prepared to submit the final, official bid for Kalidou Koulibaly: €38m plus add-ons, up to €40m package. Napoli could accept, after opening proposal worth €35m turned down. 🔵🇸🇳 #CFC Koulibaly agreed personal terms - while Chelsea are also working on Nathan Aké. https://t.co/3LSFcL5u27

Koulibaly has been a consistent performer for Napoli since joining from Genk in the summer transfer window of 2014. He has played 236 league games for the Naples-based club so far, scoring 13 goals.

The former Genk defender won the Serie A 'Best Defender' award for the 2018-19 season and was also included in the Serie A 'Team of the Season' on four separate occasions.

