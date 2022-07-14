3 players who are expected to join Manchester United in the coming weeks

Manchester United are the most successful club in the Premier League with 13 league titles. However, the Red Devils have struggled in recent years, failing to lift the Premier League title since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

The Red Devils have not won a major trophy since their 2017 Europa League triumph under Jose Mourinho. They finished the 2021-22 season in sixth place, with their lowest ever points total in the Premier League era (58).

The Manchester-based club have recently appointed Erik ten Hag as their new manager ahead of the upcoming season. The Dutchman will look to take the club back to being one of English football's top clubs in the coming years.

He is currently working on bringing reinforcements to his squad to challenge for top honors next season. On that note, here's a list of three players expected to join Manchester United in the coming weeks.

#1 Lisandro Martinez

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal with Ajax to sign defender Lisandro Martinez. The Red Devils are offering a transfer fee of more than €50 million to bring Martinez to Old Trafford.

The Argentina international enjoyed an excellent 2021-22 season with Ajax. Last term, he played 24 league games, registering 17 clean sheets, one goal and three assists. Martinez helped the Amsterdam-based club win the league title and was awarded the Ajax 'Player of the Season' accolade for his performances.

His arrival will be a massive inclusion for the Red Devils' struggling back-line. The defense conceded 57 goals in 38 league games last season, 31 more than champions Manchester City.

#2 Christian Eriksen

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Christian Eriksen

As per ESPN, Christian Eriksen has completed his medical with the Red Devils and is set to sign a three-year deal with the club. The midfielder is currently a free agent after his contract with Brentford expired last month, on June 30.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at UEFA Euro 2020. He was subsequently fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator. The midfielder mutually terminated his contract with his former club Inter Milan in December last year due to Serie A rules of not allowing players to participate with a device fitted.

Squawka @Squawka Christian Eriksen has now scored 50 Premier League goals with his feet:



◉ 28 x right foot

◉ 22 x left foot



Pure technique. 🤤 Christian Eriksen has now scored 50 Premier League goals with his feet:◉ 28 x right foot◉ 22 x left footPure technique. 🤤 https://t.co/tJDjDbtBDK

The 30-year-old joined Premier League club Brentford on a six-month deal during the January window of 2022. He revived his career at the Brentford Community Stadium, scoring one goal and assisting four more in 11 league appearances last season.

Several other clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur (via the Daily Mail), also showed interest in signing Eriksen. But it seems like the Red Devils have won the race to secure his signature.

#3 Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United are working to sign Frenkie de Jong

Signing a new midfielder is among the top priorities for the Red Devils this transfer window after losing Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic. Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong has emerged as a top midfield target for Ten Hag in recent months. De Jong played under Ten Hag at Ajax and featured in their iconic 2018-19 Champions League run to the semi-finals.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have reached an agreement with the Spanish giants to sign the midfielder for €85 million including add-ons. They are now waiting for a green light from the player to conclude the deal.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Blaugrana wants to sell the midfielder due to their financial troubles but the Netherlands international is blocking his exit from the club. However, as per the Daily Mail, the Manchester-based club are confident about sealing the deal in the coming days.

