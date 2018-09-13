3 players injuries never made us see the best of.

The greatest threat to every footballer's career is sustaining an injury. Injuries have ended the careers of footballers, and in other cases have robbed the world of extraordinary talent. There are players whose rise to the pinnacle of football was only hampered because of the numerous injuries they sustained during their careers. Other players were forced to bow out of the game very early on, robbing the world of their extraordinary talents. Today, we take a look at the most talented players whose careers were hampered by injuries.

#3. Abou Diaby

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

Abou Diaby is a French player whose extraordinary talents at a younger age in Auxerre drew comparisons to Arsenal legend Patrick Viera. Diaby's talent as a deep-lying playmaker drew offers from several clubs in the Premier League, including Chelsea, but he opted to sign for Arsenal, a London based club.

After making his debut in January, Diaby was forced to the sidelines after an injury three months later. The injury halted what had been an impressive progression since signing for the club. He returned in April but was forced to sit out again in May after he sustained an ankle injury in a match against Sunderland. These injuries were just the beginning of a tall list of injuries that prevented him from reaching his potential at Arsenal.

In 2008, he bore a thigh injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season. After battling for two years with the thigh injury, Diaby returned to action in 2010 but was once again forced to sit out after sustaining an injury. In 2013, it was announced Diaby had torn his anterior cruciate ligament and would be out for nine months. He returned on May 2014 but would sustain another injury in November to stay for another three months.

Arsenal released him on 10 June 2015, citing his medical problems. His injuries would, however, follow him to Marseille, where he was once again sidelined for four months. It is without a doubt that repetitive injuries never allowed us to see the best of Abou Diaby.

