3 players who must leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window

Mohul Bhowmick FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 74 // 24 May 2019, 14:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Liverpool had a stellar Premier League season this year and although they missed out on the championship by a mere point to Manchester City, they still have the UEFA Champions League final in about a week's time to capture some silverware for the season. Jurgen Klopp has done a great job with the side and managed to make them look threatening from various compromising positions.

Liverpool are not renowned for the depth in their squad but there are a few players who no longer have a place at Anfield. These players carry extra baggage and Jurgen Klopp will do well to sell them.

We pick out three such players today who must leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

#1 Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson

Liverpool captain and England stalwart Jordan Henderson has been at Anfield since 2011 and the time has now come for him to move on. The Englishman gives little to the Reds in terms of goalscoring impetus and is a big liability when it comes to defending. Henderson has also lost out on his regular place in the starting eleven to the likes of Naby Keita and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Henderson is a one-dimensional player who doesn't offer as much as he did before to the Reds. His showing at the World Cup last year in France was distasteful, to say the least. It is time for him to move on to a mid-table club where he can start more often.

#2 Adam Lallana

Adam Lallana

Liverpool bought a 26-year-old Adam Lallana from Southampton in the year 2014 and an injury-plagued reign at Merseyside has seen him start only 5 games in the Premier League this season. Lallana is an attacking midfielder who can link up with others well while making surging runs but sadly, his time at Anfield has also come to an end.

Liverpool already have Georginio Wijnaldum, Xherdan Shaqiri, James Milner, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Fabinho in the midfield department and it is hard to see Lallana break into the lineup this year. Now 31, the St Albans-born player must look for some other club to get regular game time.

Advertisement

#3 Simon Mignolet

Simon Mignolet

Liverpool's Belgian goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has seen a drastic change in his fortunes in the last couple of years. From being the first-choice shot-stopper for the Reds till mid-season 2017/18 to not making even one appearance in the Premier League this season, Mignolet has seen it all. It also reiterates the fact that he surely has no place in Jurgen Klopp's squad anymore.

Mignolet has also been very vocal about being given regular first-team football and since that is not going to be possible at Anfield due to the emergence of a certain Brazilian called Alisson, he will have to look elsewhere in Europe.