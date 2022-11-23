Liverpool had an outstanding start to the transfer window last summer. They signed the promising Darwin Nunez from Benfica for a reported fee of £85 million in total, as well as Arthur Melo on loan.

The Reds have been inconsistent as the departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich for €32 million has grossly affected the team's overall performances this season.

The Reds have, however, been improving before the Premier League entered into a compulsory break due to the Qatar World Cup competition.

Liverpool are in sixth place in the Premier League standings and will face La Liga giants Real Madrid in the knockout round of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season.

Nonetheless, the Reds will be looking to offload several underperforming players to raise money for other acquisitions to boost the squad in the next transfer window.

On that note, this article will look at three players that Liverpool should offload in the January transfer window.

#3 Nathaniel Phillips

The Englishman is the fifth centre-back option at the club.

Ever since returning from loan at Bournemouth at the end of the 2021-22 campaign, he has only featured three times for the Reds first-team.

His lack of playing time saw him being moved to the Under 21 squad and it's obvious that he's not part of Jurgen Klopp's plans in defense.

His lack of playing time and his position in the pecking order at centre-back is an indication that he's not offering any significant contribution to the team. Hence, his sale is imminent.

#2 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Ever since joining the Reds, the Englishman has struggled to maintain his fitness, which has affected his performances.

Last season, Oxlade-Chamberlain netted two goals and registered two assists in 25 appearances. Similarly, he has only recorded four appearances for the Reds this season.

The 29-year-old's poor performances and lack of playing time could be attributed to his consistent injury concerns over the last three seasons.

I know injuries and other circumstances have gotten in the way but paying a combined £90m for Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain only for them to leave for nothing as underwhelming signings is horrendous business.

Due to the issues surrounding him, it's best for the club to offload him and sign a vibrant midfielder that can improve the quality of the attack.

#1 Naby Keita

Ever since joining the Reds at the start of the 2018-19 campaign, Keita has struggled with injuries.

In the 2021-22 season, it looked as if he had regained his fitness as he registered 40 appearances for the Reds, netting four goals and recording three assists. However, he hasn't featured for Liverpool in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

His consistent match fitness concerns have damaged his career at Anfield. Hence, it will be decent for both the player and the club to part ways in January.

