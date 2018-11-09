×
3 players Liverpool should look to sign in the January transfer window

Aditya Joshi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
326   //    09 Nov 2018, 00:24 IST

Liverpool have endured a rough patch of late
Liverpool have endured a rough patch of late

Various off the pitch events happened in the last summer's transfer window that illuminated the charisma of the 2018-19 campaign to a massive extent. Particularly, Liverpool came under the spotlight for a stunning outlay in the transfer window last time out having spent more than £177 million to make some colossal signings.

Jurgen Klopp and his man behind the curtains, Michael Edwards, led the Merseyside outfit to a tremendous success in the transfer market and particularly, Brazillian acrobatic shot-stopper Alisson Becker's acquisition came out as a pure statement of intent from the Reds who landed at Anfield in a then world record fee of £67 million.

Liverpool unsurprisingly have made their best start to their Premier League campaign having procured 27 points from available 33. Yet, they sit in 3rd position behind Manchester City and Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola's sizzling Cityzens have shown no signs of stopping while Chelsea, under their new boss, have been flying since the start of the campaign. Moreover, Arsenal under Unai Emery's resolution are showing some massive tangible effects and now are unbeaten in 12 games in all competitions.

This year's title race could be the best ever in the Premier League's history and eventually, Klopp's men need to be more clinical in order to land the first Premier League trophy. The German tactician could again ingress the transfer window in order to add further trait of reliability and to bolster his squad.

Here are the three upmarket names for which Liverpool should look to swoop for:

#3 Piotr Zelinski (Napoli)

Piotr Zielinski has emerged as an outstanding midfielder
Piotr Zielinski has emerged as an outstanding midfielder

Jurgen Klopp's transfer wishlist has been shuffling on a regular basis but it consistently includes Napoli's headstrong Polish man at the centre of the park, Piotr Zielinski.

Piotr Zielinski, 24, is a versatile athlete who generally piles his trade as a central midfielder with a gifted and a smart attacking mindset. The Polish central midfielder has been in flying form since his arrival in Naples and particularly enjoyed his best days under the management of Maurizio Sarri.

Still only 24, Piotr Zielinski has a massive amount of potential for further improvement and it comes as no surprise that the top clubs likes of Arsenal and Liverpool are getting lured by him.

Moreover, Klopp may face a sturdy competition in an attempt to kand the Polish at Anfield as it was previously reported Real Madrid and Manchester City were also keen to avail his services.

Aditya Joshi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Aditya is a Proud Indian writer. He is a ' Pune boy'. He happens to be a Liverpool fanatic. He is currently studying in commerce field and learning the French language. He has also done content writing internships at various online sports platforms. Do follow him on Twitter.
