×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 players Liverpool should offload before the transfer window shuts 

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
897   //    20 Jul 2019, 18:07 IST

Liverpool FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Champions League winners Liverpool have built around a stellar squad, full of young blood, in recent years.

It's been almost four years since Jurgen Klopp took over the reins at the red half of Merseyside, and not many would disagree over the fact that he has revolutionized the team into a bunch of world-class professionals who are ready to take on whoever comes their way and pulverize any opponent to pieces on their day.

With due respect to Brendan Rodgers and the board back then, Liverpool didn't quite mean the business off the field. Yes, they played fanciful and extravagant football but did not consist of 10-12 world beaters.

However, Klopp has come in, controlled the transfers, spent big in the previous transfer windows and after a series of demoralizing defeats in major finals, landed the Champions League back at Anfield and mustered a staggering 97 points from 38 fixtures in the Premier League - a record that saw the Reds lose just once in the league.

This transfer window though, Klopp and co. have been relatively quieter, as they continue to prepare for the next season. Liverpool may fancy a couple of more signings, and although they do have the funds, it would be great if they could offload a few players in order to recap funds.

On that note, we look at three players Liverpool could sell before the transfer window slams shut.

Also read: 3 players Chelsea should offload before the transfer window shuts 

#3 Dejan Lovren

Liverpool FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Last season saw substantial improvement in Dejan Lovren's concentration and neatness off the ball. Whenever called upon, he stuck to his task and put forth impressive performances on a more regular basis.

Advertisement

However, the pinning of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez as the club's best center back pairing reduced the opportunities for the former Southampton defender. Not to mention, Klopp preferred Joel Matip over Lovren in the semi-final legs against Barcelona as well as the penultimate final against Spurs in Champions League.

With the return of Joe Gomez nearing and the club's purchase of young center-half Sepp van Den Berg from PEC Zwolle, it might be time to say goodbye to Lovren, who will surely be looking for more minutes on the pitch elsewhere.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Simon Mignolet Dejan Lovren Jurgen Klopp
Advertisement
3 players Chelsea should offload before the transfer window shuts 
RELATED STORY
4 Players Liverpool should sell in the summer transfer window
RELATED STORY
3 players who must leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window
RELATED STORY
Why Liverpool FC need to have a good transfer window
RELATED STORY
5 players Liverpool could sign in the 2019 summer transfer window
RELATED STORY
3 players Manchester United should offload before the transfer window closes
RELATED STORY
5 players Liverpool should sell this summer
RELATED STORY
Liverpool: 3 players Jurgen Klopp has to sell this summer
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Jurgen Klopp says he expects Simon Mignolet to stay at Anfield
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Fulham teenager Harvey Elliott set to join the Reds 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us