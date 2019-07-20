3 players Liverpool should offload before the transfer window shuts

Liverpool FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Champions League winners Liverpool have built around a stellar squad, full of young blood, in recent years.

It's been almost four years since Jurgen Klopp took over the reins at the red half of Merseyside, and not many would disagree over the fact that he has revolutionized the team into a bunch of world-class professionals who are ready to take on whoever comes their way and pulverize any opponent to pieces on their day.

With due respect to Brendan Rodgers and the board back then, Liverpool didn't quite mean the business off the field. Yes, they played fanciful and extravagant football but did not consist of 10-12 world beaters.

However, Klopp has come in, controlled the transfers, spent big in the previous transfer windows and after a series of demoralizing defeats in major finals, landed the Champions League back at Anfield and mustered a staggering 97 points from 38 fixtures in the Premier League - a record that saw the Reds lose just once in the league.

This transfer window though, Klopp and co. have been relatively quieter, as they continue to prepare for the next season. Liverpool may fancy a couple of more signings, and although they do have the funds, it would be great if they could offload a few players in order to recap funds.

On that note, we look at three players Liverpool could sell before the transfer window slams shut.

#3 Dejan Lovren

Liverpool FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Last season saw substantial improvement in Dejan Lovren's concentration and neatness off the ball. Whenever called upon, he stuck to his task and put forth impressive performances on a more regular basis.

However, the pinning of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez as the club's best center back pairing reduced the opportunities for the former Southampton defender. Not to mention, Klopp preferred Joel Matip over Lovren in the semi-final legs against Barcelona as well as the penultimate final against Spurs in Champions League.

With the return of Joe Gomez nearing and the club's purchase of young center-half Sepp van Den Berg from PEC Zwolle, it might be time to say goodbye to Lovren, who will surely be looking for more minutes on the pitch elsewhere.

