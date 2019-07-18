3 players Chelsea should offload before the transfer window shuts

Bohemians FC v Chelsea FC - Pre-Season Friendly

Chelsea Football club is undergoing a significant transition at the moment. While the taste of silverware continues to feed the faithful at Stamford Bridge, frequent change in systems, managers and players has left the club and its new manager, Frank Lampard, with a monumental task ahead of the 2019/20 season.

With the transfer ban looming for sometime and a predicted alteration in philosophy to that of Antonio Conte or Maurizio Sarri - a lot will change at West London.

Each manager follows his own tactical culture. Lampard especially, is sure to exemplify energetic, neat and counter-attacking football at Chelsea, as he sure knows what is best for the club and its resources.

The setup is expected to be chopped and changed drastically, meaning a few players in the squad might have to warm the benches or look elsewhere for meaningful football, while a host of other stars might break into the side owing to a change in formation and approach.

Chelsea cannot include any players at present, but due to the accumulation of transfers that were drafted in as per the previous managers' choices, the squad consists of depth. Now, that variety might not necessarily be useful to Frank Lampard.

On that note, we analyze and list three players Chelsea must sell before the start of the new season.

Also read: 3 players who will not benefit from Lampard's system at Chelsea

#3 Willian

Chelsea v Dynamo Kyiv - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: First Leg

He has been a servant for the club for many years now, but every good story comes to an end. Willian is 30 and to say the least, has completed his best years.

Advertisement

The Brazilian failed to hit double figures in the recently concluded season, despite accumulating a staggering 56 appearances in all competitions. He did show glimpses of his truest quality through set pieces and in the Europa League, but only sporadically.

One simply cannot rely on a player who plays week-in-week-out for Chelsea but only manages eight goals. Not to mention, he went missing against the top-drawer oppositions, leaving too much on the shoulders of Eden Hazard.

Now that Callum Hudson-Odoi is expected to receive more game time, and that Christian Pulisic provides fresher legs in the middle, Chelsea might be wise to offload Willian.

1 / 3 NEXT