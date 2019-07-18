×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 players Chelsea should offload before the transfer window shuts 

Akarshak (Ishu) Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.95K   //    18 Jul 2019, 22:25 IST

Bohemians FC v Chelsea FC - Pre-Season Friendly
Bohemians FC v Chelsea FC - Pre-Season Friendly

Chelsea Football club is undergoing a significant transition at the moment. While the taste of silverware continues to feed the faithful at Stamford Bridge, frequent change in systems, managers and players has left the club and its new manager, Frank Lampard, with a monumental task ahead of the 2019/20 season.

With the transfer ban looming for sometime and a predicted alteration in philosophy to that of Antonio Conte or Maurizio Sarri - a lot will change at West London.

Each manager follows his own tactical culture. Lampard especially, is sure to exemplify energetic, neat and counter-attacking football at Chelsea, as he sure knows what is best for the club and its resources.

The setup is expected to be chopped and changed drastically, meaning a few players in the squad might have to warm the benches or look elsewhere for meaningful football, while a host of other stars might break into the side owing to a change in formation and approach.

Chelsea cannot include any players at present, but due to the accumulation of transfers that were drafted in as per the previous managers' choices, the squad consists of depth. Now, that variety might not necessarily be useful to Frank Lampard.

On that note, we analyze and list three players Chelsea must sell before the start of the new season.

Also read: 3 players who will not benefit from Lampard's system at Chelsea 

#3 Willian

Chelsea v Dynamo Kyiv - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: First Leg
Chelsea v Dynamo Kyiv - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: First Leg

He has been a servant for the club for many years now, but every good story comes to an end. Willian is 30 and to say the least, has completed his best years.

Advertisement

The Brazilian failed to hit double figures in the recently concluded season, despite accumulating a staggering 56 appearances in all competitions. He did show glimpses of his truest quality through set pieces and in the Europa League, but only sporadically.

One simply cannot rely on a player who plays week-in-week-out for Chelsea but only manages eight goals. Not to mention, he went missing against the top-drawer oppositions, leaving too much on the shoulders of Eden Hazard.

Now that Callum Hudson-Odoi is expected to receive more game time, and that Christian Pulisic provides fresher legs in the middle, Chelsea might be wise to offload Willian.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea Willian Borges da Silva Tiemoue Bakayoko
Advertisement
3 Chelsea players to look out for during pre-season
RELATED STORY
5 loaned players who could benefit from Chelsea's transfer ban
RELATED STORY
What the transfer ban means for Chelsea
RELATED STORY
3 Chelsea loanees the club should use in the 2019/20 season
RELATED STORY
5 players that Chelsea should promote to the first team next season 
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer Ban: 3 young players who could step up for the Blues next season 
RELATED STORY
3 players who can easily be signed by Manchester United if Chelsea is banned for the next two transfer windows
RELATED STORY
Chelsea: 3 things the Blues need to do to stay successful despite the transfer ban
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 Players Chelsea should sign in January
RELATED STORY
3 players who will not benefit from Lampard's system at Chelsea 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us