Chelsea’s ideal midfield for the beginning of the Frank Lampard era

Chelsea’s pre-season is up and running, and Frank Lampard is exploring his options with each passing day. The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw against Bohemians, while in their next fixture against St. Patrick’s Athletic, they emerged 4-0 winners.

In both games, Chelsea’s record goalscorer utilised contrasting configurations on the pitch; first a 4-2-3-1 and then the traditional diamond. One of the biggest highlights was the energy and pace with which the Blues were running the races.

In modern football, the style of play encompassed with intensity and speed requires purveyors in the middle of the pitch who can command the game.

The Chelsea ranks consist of a host of midfielders who possess various forms of footballing quality. While the likes of Mateo Kovacic and Ross Barkley are ball-carriers, N’Golo Kante and Jorginho act as defensive sheaths. Meanwhile, Danny Drinkwater is adept at hitting sweeping passes from one side of the pitch to the other.

As seen from Lampard’s time at Derby County, he often fielded three men in the middle. Due to the repeated change in systems over the last few years at Chelsea, there has been major transition in the set-up, which has, in turn, led to the accumulation of midfielders.

Lampard has a plethora of players to choose from, and on that note, let’s look at what Chelsea’s ideal midfield should be for the coming season.

CDM - N'Golo Kante

N’Golo Kante is sure to be the first name on the team sheet. Lampard lavished praise on the World Cup winner in his first press conference, conceding that he considers himself lucky to have a player of Kante’s prowess in his squad.

Undoubtedly, the former Leicester City midfielder will return to his favored position at the heart of the midfield. His quality on the pitch needs no second mention, as, be it with or without the ball, the man with the best smile in the game is nothing but spectacular.

A lot of responsibility will fall on the shoulders of the full-backs and the more attack-minded midfielders, meaning Kante will be tasked with protecting the backline, keeping out danger and starting attacks.

No midfielder in the world tackles or recovers the ball as well as him; there's always danger lurking for the opposition because Kante's always around. In his favorite position, the 28-year-old will definitely bring back Chelsea's missing work ethic.

Why should he play in this position? Well, because Kante is quicker than his peers, alert to danger, knows what it takes to win the Premier League, and is a more convincing tackler.

