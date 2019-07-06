3 players who will not benefit from Lampard's system at Chelsea

Frank Lampard is Chelsea's new head coach

Chelsea finally secured the signing of Frank Lampard from Derby County, after weeks of speculation over who would take over the hot seat at Stamford Bridge.

The move came as a spur to the Chelsea faithful but left many of us surprised, as Roman Abramovich chose a footballing mind different from the club's rich lineage. Over the years, we've seen proven coaches man the touchline for the Blues, but with Lampard's announcement, the Chelsea hierarchy bucked their usual trend of manager appointments.

Perhaps, Roman is ready to play the patient game with a man who served the football club for 13 long years tirelessly. Perhaps, with the transfer ban hanging over Chelsea like a dispiriting sword, Lampard could be the one to bring the best out of a bunch of players he knows through and through.

The style of management will certainly differ from that of Maurizio Sarri's or Antonio Conte's, as a backroom staff freighted with former Blues will definitely infuse a different yet typical culture around West London.

The Chelsea philosophy is sure to be injected, but in a football club studded with stars and depth that have undergone major transition over the last four years due to repeated changes in management, we are sure to expect a few players in and out of the scheme of things.

A lot changes when the head coach and the philosophy change, and with Lampard's focus on youth and a few other aspects that the club requires, we list down three players who will not thrive under Frank Lampard.

#3 Willian

He's been a loyal attendant for Chelsea over the years, but it is safe to say that Willian is past his prime. At 30 years of age, the Brazilian has still got great velocity with and without the ball. His work rate, previously lauded by former manager Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, is right up there as well.

But, Willian fires unwanted blanks when the team requires his experience the most against the bigger oppositions.

He mustered 56 appearances for the Blues in the recently concluded season, but only tallied eight goals, with just three of them coming in the Premier League. Quite a disappointing return for someone playing for Chelsea, fighting against European powerhouses.

Often, he puts in the hard yards, but doesn't get into threatening positions. Safe to say, the pacy winger doesn't have the hungriest eye for goal.

With Callum Hudson-Odoi already having proved his worth as a buzzing talent and the inclusion of Christian Pulisic, Willian might prove to be surplus to requirements.

