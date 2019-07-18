Chelsea’s ideal forward line for the beginning of the Frank Lampard era

Bohemians FC v Chelsea FC - Pre-Season Friendly Chelsea v Dynamo Kyiv - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: First Leg Callum Hudson-Odoi must be the first name on this list

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea is well into the vortex of its pre-season schedule, with the management dishing out various permutations, combinations and formations in terms of the team structure.

In two pre-season friendlies thus far, the former Chelsea midfielder has plotted two different formations. Both these setups, being 4-2-3-1 and the traditional 4-1-2-1-2, require diverse footballing styles and players with different skill sets.

If looked at the forwards in the Chelsea squad, it’s clear that the club is enduring a major transition at present. Willian and Pedro aren’t the most prolific wingers around, while the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and new boy Christian Pulisic haven’t yet experienced the taxing nature of the Premier League.

Once consisting of a beast-like forward in Diego Costa, the Blues are now experimenting on their strike force as well. Since the departure of the Spaniard who was known for accumulating ‘dirty’ goals, no one has carried the goal-scoring burden on their shoulders.

Lampard is expected to play two wingers and a number 9, ahead of three midfielders. Whether he goes with experience or plays wild cards is yet to be seen, but here, we aim at decoding what could be Chelsea’s best attacking trio.

Here are the three players who Frank Lampard must field most regularly in his first season in charge.

LW – Callum Hudson-Odoi

He might be on his road to recovery post a baleful Achilles rupture, but Callum Hudson-Odoi must be the first name on this list.

The teenager is explosive and direct with the ball, perhaps more fearless in the advanced thirds of the pitch than anyone else. Hudson-Odoi tore the ranks at Chelsea to find a spot in the first team, before a host of first-rate displays for the first team enticed Maurizio Sarri to award him more regular starts.

He set the field ablaze with his speed, dribbling prowess and knack of being at the periphery of the goals scored by the team. Sometimes, against the bigger and tougher oppositions, a team requires glimpses of footballing brilliance from the forwards.

When there’s little or no penetration up front, Chelsea need players such as Callum Hudson-Odoi to spark moments of magic from nowhere.

