Chelsea News: Christian Pulisic excited to kick-start Blues career under Lampard, says it feels amazing to be at Stamford Bridge

Christian Pulisic joined the team a day ago

What's the story?

Chelsea's new boy Christian Pulisic has expressed his excitement on joining the London giants, claiming he's 'excited' to be at the club under the man he grew up watching. According to the USA international, signing for the club that he has always considered as world-class is like completing a circle.

In case you didn't know...

Pulisic, an early bloomer, made his Bundesliga debut on January 30, 2016.

The 20-year-old became a mainstay at Signal Iduna Park, before the arrival of English sensation Jadon Sancho and the return of Marco Reus to full fitness pushed him down the pecking order.

After amassing 127 appearances in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund, the pacy winger switched to Stamford Bridge earlier in January. Just a day back, he joined the Chelsea camp, just nine days after USA's Gold Cup final defeat to Mexico.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of his fresh journey at Chelsea, the starlet opened up on the things he is looking forward to experiencing. He heaped praise on the club and Lampard, saying:

"When I think of this club, there's a lot of great players that come to mind. I grew up watching Frank Lampard and all of those guys at the top of their game in the Premier League and in the Champions League.

To me, Chelsea were always one of the biggest teams and now to be playing here, it's really come full circle from that moment. It feels amazing."

He has absolutely no experience in the Premier League, but Pulisic trusts his attributes to pay dividends. He explained:

"I think I have a lot of speed and creativity that I can bring to the game; quickness and different attacking abilities that can really help the team. I think I have some tools that can really do well in this league. I just can't wait."

What's next?

Christian Pulisic has big shoes to fill, perhaps the biggest of them all - Eden Hazard. He has hit the ground running at training, and it'll be interesting to see the number of minutes he fetches against giants Barcelona on 23 July, if at all he features.