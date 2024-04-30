3 players Liverpool could sign under Arne Slot

After a remarkable nine-year tenure, Liverpool FC now faces the daunting challenge of finding a worthy successor to one of their most triumphant managers in history. Just as momentum was building and spirits were high, Jurgen Klopp shocked the Liverpool faithfuls with the announcement of his departure from the club.

Since his arrival in 2015, the charismatic German tactician has amassed an impressive collection of seven major titles, including the prestigious Premier League and Champions League trophies. Klopp's impact on Liverpool's legacy transcends mere statistics, leaving behind a legacy that will resonate throughout the annals of football history.

Under his astute guidance, the Reds nurtured and showcased some of the world's most exceptional talents, captivating the footballing realm with their dynamic and relentless gegenpressing style of play.

Arne Slot, the current Feyenoord Manager, faces a formidable challenge as he steps into the shoes of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, as reported by Paul Joyce from The Times. The Dutch tactician's impressive track record, highlighted by Eredivisie and KNVB Cup triumphs during his three-year tenure, captured the attention of soon-to-be sporting director Richard Hughes.

Additionally, Slot guided his team to the UEFA Conference League final, albeit falling short against Jose Mourinho's Roma in 2022. His appointment marks a pivotal moment for Liverpool as they entrust him with continuing the club's legacy of success on the pitch.

Slot, a keen admirer of Pep Guardiola's tactical philosophy, shares a penchant for high-pressing football and attacking prowess akin to Jurgen Klopp's style. Crucially, one of the key advantages of Slot's appointment is his intention to maintain continuity within the squad, sparing Liverpool from the need for a major overhaul ahead of the 2024-25 season, following Klopp's substantial investments of nearly £150 million in the previous summer.

Let's delve into three potential signings that Liverpool could pursue under the guidance of Arne Slot.

#3 Mats Wieffer

Mats Wieffer could be an ideal choice for Liverpool's midfield.

Mats Wieffer could potentially reunite with his former coach Arne Slot at Anfield, providing much-needed reinforcement in Liverpool's midfield, especially in the defensive role. With Wataru Endo serving as a capable backup option, the Reds are poised for an intriguing summer transfer window, with defensive midfield targets like Wieffer and Alan Varela in abundance.

Wieffer typically operates as the anchorman in Slot's preferred 4-3-3 formation, offering stability and control in midfield. At just 24 years old and boasting over 100 Eredivisie appearances, he brings both youth and experience to the table, potentially becoming a cornerstone of Liverpool's midfield for years to come if acquired this summer.

Despite reported interest from clubs like Barcelona and Fulham, Liverpool's pursuit of Wieffer is fueled by the desire to bolster their midfield options. While Wataru Endo has filled the defensive midfield role for Liverpool, his performances have been inconsistent, and Alexis Mac Allister's deployment in that position was only temporary.

Wieffer's statistics speak for themselves, outperforming Endo in key defensive metrics such as tackles, interceptions, blocks, and aerial duels, albeit in a smaller league. However, his growth potential suggests that he could thrive in a higher-stakes environment like the Premier League, making him an enticing prospect for Liverpool as they seek to strengthen their squad for the challenges ahead.

#2 Willian Pacho

Willian Pacho is scouted by Liverpool.

Since departing Independiente in Ecuador in 2022, Willian Pacho has made significant strides in his career. His standout performances at Royal Antwerp captured the attention of Eintracht Frankfurt last summer, leading to his reported €9 million move to the German outfit.

Now, the Ecuadorian defender's impressive form has reportedly piqued the interest of Liverpool, as noted by Gianluca Di Marzio.

The left-footed defender, primarily deployed as a left center-back, presents an enticing option for the reigning League Cup champions. However, securing the former Antwerp talent won't come cheap, with a reported €65 million transfer fee set by his current German club. The prospect of Liverpool investing such a sum in a relatively inexperienced defender like Pacho raises eyebrows, especially with Joel Matip's contract nearing its end and Ibrahima Konate grappling with fitness issues.

Although Pacho boasts impressive stats in interceptions, tackles, blocks, and clearances, his aerial prowess falls short, averaging just 1.80 aerial duels won per 90 minutes compared to Konate's 4.4 and Quansah's 3.27. Liverpool's vulnerability in set-piece defending underscores the importance of aerial dominance. However, Pacho's potential for growth presents an opportunity for him to refine this aspect of his game and contribute positively to Liverpool's defensive solidity, making him a compelling prospect despite this current limitation.

Despite the emergence of promising talents like Quarell Quansah and the versatility of Joe Gomez, the Reds find themselves in dire need of a top-tier center-back to partner Virgil Van Dijk. Yet, the dilemma lies in Pacho's natural position, which coincides with Van Dijk's role in the left center-back position. Liverpool's data-driven approach will undoubtedly come into play as they navigate this pivotal search for defensive reinforcement in the upcoming transfer window.

#1 Crysencio Summerville

Summerville is admired by Slot.

Crysencio Summerville etched his name into the memories of Liverpool fans for an unforgettable reason: his decisive goal at Anfield during the 2022-23 season. The Dutch forward, brought on to bolster the attack, delivered the winning strike in front of the Kop, marking the first-ever league defeat at Anfield for his compatriot Virgil Van Dijk as a Liverpool player.

Hailing from Rotterdam, Summerville emerged through the youth system of Feyenoord before embarking on loan spells with Dordrecht and ADO Den Haag, where his talent captured the attention of Leeds United. Opting for a move to the English club in 2020 over extending his stay at Feyenoord, the decision paved the way for his debut in 2021. Since then, the 21-year-old attacker has left an indelible mark, tallying 24 goals in 84 appearances, including an impressive 19 goals in the current season.

The versatility of the Leeds United attacker, adept at operating on both wings, has not gone unnoticed by the club's new Sporting Director, Richard Hughes. Renowned for his astuteness in player recruitment rather than lavish spending, Hughes follows a model reminiscent of Liverpool's successful approach. Moreover, the reliable Dutch outlet 190nl reports that Arne Slot, another discerning observer, holds a strong admiration for the forward.

As interest from top clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona swirls around Luis Diaz, Liverpool will undoubtedly move swiftly to secure a suitable replacement for the Colombian winger.