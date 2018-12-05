3 players Machester United need to sign

Ninad Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 05 Dec 2018, 19:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Top-notch quality can be found in Thiago Alcantara

The Red Devils' ongoing league run isn't something that the fans are going to be totally proud of, as they stand 8th in the current Premier League table, struggling against the likes of Southampton and barely winning any specific matches.

With Jose Mourinho on the verge of being sacked, and the team lacking the depth that is necessary, it is time to make some major changes in the lineup, so that the most successful club in English football can resurrect all over again and stand above the rest.

3 positions, 3 signings is all that it would take to change it for Manchester United, as these positions lack the quality in relation to the other positions. Based on their performances with their respective teams, Manchester United can spend it all and make these deals happen.

#3 Elseid Hysaj - Napoli

The right-back solution?

Given the fact that the current left-back situation at Old Trafford isn't something that Mourinho could really be proud of, Manchester United will have to look for alternatives in order to find a long-term replacement for Antonio Valencia and a more suitable backup player in place of Mateo Darmian. The first name that comes to the mind is the current Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj, who has been consistent with his performances in his position.

With his arrival, Hysaj will rejuvenate the pacy element on the right side of the pitch, creating more width and delivering world-class crosses right in the middle of the box. The likes of Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard could really benefit from him being on the right, as he can then develop interplays with his fellow teammates. The Albanian can also play on as a right midfielder when needed and can ghost into the goalscoring positions using all of his pace.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement