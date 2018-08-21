3 Players Manchester United Need To Sign In January

Nab Malek FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.35K // 21 Aug 2018, 16:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Toby to United?

With the Summer transfer window shutting earlier than usual, it meant that Manchester United missed out on many marquee signings.

The date change is not an excuse though as they had a poor plan initially, which meant they only completed 1 marquee signing which was the Brazilian man Fred. Who is to be blamed for this horrible window which may cause them problems in the long-term?

Some people feel Ed Woodward should be blamed as he is the man that deals with transfer deals while others feel Jose Mourinho should be blamed as he is the manager after all.

He could have placed more pressure on the board and Ed to get these deals over the line. But instead of doing that, he continuously moaned in his press conferences, voicing his sadness and anger over how the club was dealing with his transfer targets.

But nonetheless, let's get into it. Here are 3 players United need to get to strengthen their squad in January.

#1 Toby Alderweireld

Manchester United are crying out for a world-class centre-back who is a proven Premier League player with experience at this level. Just look at the Brighton game and that tells the story- both Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof were at fault for the three goals United conceded.

There was a lack of leadership and communication at the back, it kind of implied a lack of understanding between each other. Two things Toby is known for are communication and leadership. So it almost seems that this man would be perfect for United.

Mourinho must be gutted that he didn't get the Belgian in the summer window, but nonetheless, Mourinho and United could pounce for him in January as his contract expires next summer. I am sure Alderweireld will bring stability and solidity into United's back-line but that is if United go for him.

1 / 3 NEXT