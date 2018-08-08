Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 players Manchester United could sign on deadline day

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
37.52K   //    08 Aug 2018, 14:08 IST

Image result for jose mourinho man utd press conference
Jose Mourinho could sign 3 players on the deadline day

Considering the number of reinforcements they need, Manchester United have been surprisingly quiet throughout the transfer window this season. To add to the misery of a frustrated and fretting Old Trafford crowd, their rivals have made a number of top-notch signings.

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of players this summer, but they are still short of a statement signing. Having been linked with a good number of stars, they have bought only three players; midfielder Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk, right back Diogo Dalot from Porto and goalkeeper Lee Grant from Stoke City.

With the transfer deadline looming on the EPL clubs, the fans are still hoping for Mourinho to make a marquee signing before the window slams shut. That being said, here are 3 deals Mourinho and co could finally hammer out before the transfer window slams shut.

#3 Jerome Boateng

Image result for boateng bayern
Jerome Boateng has Premier League experience with Manchester City

Manchester United finished the last season with the least number of goals conceded in the league. However, that was far from curtaining their struggles at the back. 

With Chris Smalling mostly disappointing and Phil Jones usually failing to impress in the meagre minutes he played, the English outfit still requires a sturdy partner for Eric Bailly in defence. 

Mourinho reportedly views Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng as the man to cure the problems in the ailing backline at Old Trafford. The Bavarians are reportedly open to selling the 29-year-old for around €50 million.

Manchester United made an offer of €25 million which is significantly less than what is required. It remains to be seen if the German, who was once a Citizens player, agrees to don the colours of the rivals of his former club.

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Football Is Freedom!
