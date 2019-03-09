3 players Manchester United must not sell this summer

Manchester United must try their utmost to keep hold of certain first-team players this summer

There has been a change of fortunes at Manchester United after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's arrival, replacing Jose Mourinho as the club's manager back in December. While the club have boosted their chances of earning a top-four spot in the Premier League, they completed the unthinkable in midweek - progressing into the quarter-finals after beating PSG in the last-16.

Almost every United player is back in form including the likes of Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku who have all enjoyed impressive displays under the Norwegian's guidance. As seen over the past few weeks, a few team weaknesses have been identified, something which Solskjaer needs to pay attention to in the business end of the campaign.

A few first-team departures are expected at the end of this season and based on individual performances over the past few months, the club may be forced into making some difficult decisions with regards to a few departures. However, here are three players they should not make the mistake of selling this summer:

#3 Marcos Rojo

Marcos Rojo can still have a future at the club

Marcos Rojo has hardly been involved in any football this season as the Argentine has remained on the sidelines due to a knee injury. Although he recently made his return to the senior squad, he's yet to start a game for the Red Devils since his injury lay-off.

With United in search of additional defensive reinforcements, Rojo has been rumoured to be making way for potential new signings this summer according to various media reports. However, it should be noted that the 28-year-old is a solid defender, but one who just hasn't settled well to life at Old Trafford.

That may seem strange to say, considering he's been at the club since the summer of 2014, but it's the case. A genuine left-back with the versatility to play at centre-back too, the Argentine is excellent on the left-hand side and his creative tendencies are underrated too.

Although rash and a tough-tackler, Rojo could be a player rejuvenated - just like Victor Lindelof - under Solskjaer's watch. With all of that in mind, United should focus on keeping Rojo fit, rather than trying to sell him for at least twelve further months.

