3 players Manchester United should sell to raise funds this summer

Manchester United secured the third spot in the Premier League 2022-23 campaign, and secured a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League competition.

However, if carry out an extensive assessment on the performance of the Red Devils squad, some players need to be sold and some positions need to be bolstered as well. While some player like Marcus Rashford and Casemiro were pivotal to the Red Devils' success this season, there were some which did not add any value to the team. It would be best for the club and the player if they parted ways next season.

This article will look at three players that the Red Devils hierarchy should sell in order to raise funds this summer. Without further ado, let's look at them.

#3 Anthony Elanga

Elanga might be looking to secure more game time next season

One of the players that have struggled to prove himself under Erik ten Hag's reign so far is Anthony Elanga. Despite being intuitive in attack, the Sweden international struggled to impress last season.

Elanga failed to score a goal and registered only two assists in 26 appearances across all competitions last season. His lack of game time is an indication that he's clearly not an integral part of Ten Hag's long-term objectives. Also, he's currently the club's fourth choice left-winger.

As per The Utd District, Elanga is one of the players that RB Leipzig are currently interested in signing. It is also understood that there are several other clubs that are interested in signing him as well. Hence, it's best for the club to offload him.

#2 Harry Maguire

Maguire's absence of game time might force him out of Manchester United this summer

Harry Maguire has lost his place in Manchester United's starting XI as he's now the team's fourth choice centre-back option behind Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof. The Englishman registered 31 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions last season, but he mostly featured in less crucial matches and competitions.

As per Man United News, the Red Devils are plotting a loan deal for the skipper and it is understood that Manchester United's hierarchy will be willing to sell Maguire if the club gets a decent offer this summer. Maguire might also be tempted to leave Old Trafford as he could lose his place in England's first team squad if he fails to secure regular game time next season.

#1 Anthony Martial

Martial's fitness concern is the main reason why Manchester United could offload him

One of the players that struggled to remain fit during the just concluded 2022-23 campaign was Anthony Martial and he failed to perform as expected in attack. The Frenchman netted nine goals and registered three assists in 29 appearances across all competitions during the just concluded 2022-23 campaign. It can be concluded that the 27-year-old, along with Wout Weghorst failed to improve the Red Devils attack.

The lack of firepower in the centre-forward position is one of the main reasons why Manchester United's hierarchy are willing to sign a fresh striker this summer. When you take a look at Martial's consistent fitness concern together with his attacking inconsistency, it's best for the club to offload him and sign a formidable striker. He has missed a whopping 36 games across the last two seasons due to injury issues.

As per The United Stand, the Frenchman is one of the players that the Red Devils hierarchy are looking to offload this summer.

