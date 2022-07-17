3 players Manchester United should sell this summer

Manchester United have lost a number of players this summer, including the likes of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard. Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata have also left the club this summer and the club are looking to give new manager Erik ten Hag options as they enter the upcoming season.

Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen have officially joined the club. It is understood Lissandro Martinez will complete his move to Manchester United shortly and the transfer saga of Frenkie de Jong is expected to reach its conclusion soon (as per The Sun).

While a big squad is vital for Ten Hag, the deadwood must be removed from the club. Some players are not showing any signs of being able to compete for starting spots under the Dutchman.

We will look at three players the club should sell this transfer window.

#3. Eric Bailly

Eric Bailly joined Manchester United in the summer of 2016 and was one of Jose Mourinho's first signings. Over the last six years, Bailly has shown glimpses of quality but his erratic nature has meant managers cannot put their complete trust in the centre-back. The Ivory Coast international's injury record has also been a big issue during his time at the club.

Bailly is currently with the United squad on the pre-season tour and has featured in both games so far. He was extremely impressive against Liverpool as he was one of the only senior players on the pitch for United in the second half and played with authority. He also played a huge role in the fourth goal of the game. In the second game against Melbourne Victory, he assisted Marcus Rashford for United's third goal.

While this is brilliant and Bailly adds a sense of excitement to fans, it is not the role of a centre-back. He misplaced a couple of passes against Melbourne Victory which almost led to dangerous situations for the side.

The fact that he cannot be completely trusted is once again emphasized. However, he has the ability to become an extremely good centre-back for other sides in the league and his sale could generate a good fee for the club.

This could be invested in other areas of the pitch that need development.

#2. Alex Telles

Alex Telles was signed by Manchester United in the summer transfer window of 2020. The Brazilian international was signed primarily to provide competition to Luke Shaw. Unfortunately for Telles, Shaw enjoyed one of his best seasons for Manchester United and Telles found it difficult to find an opportunity in the squad.

Last season under Ralf Rangnick in particular, Telles featured more often and it was clear he was not good enough to cement a starting place at left-back. The lack of defensive and positional awareness from the left-back meant United's defense on the left hand side of the pitch was often exposed.

With Luke Shaw expected to be given a chance under Ten Hag, and the signing of Tyrell Malacia, game-time will be limited for Telles.

United will also receive a fee should the Brazilian be sold, which can once again be invested into other positions.

#1. Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was one of the first players Ole Gunner Solskjaer signed for Manchester United in the summer of 2019. The fee was in the region of £50 million and the right-back enjoyed a good first season at the club. At that stage, United were more of a counter-attacking team who would sit back and hit teams on the break.

This suited Wan-Bissaka's game to a tee as his brilliant tackling ability and exceptional recovery pace would help get United out of trouble when exposed defensively. However, the England international has not been effective offensively. Last season, when United attempted to play a higher line, Wan-Bissaka's flaws were clear to see.

The lack of passing ability and his awkward nature on the ball was significant in the play breaking down for United on the right hand side of the pitch. With Ten Hag looking to impose his blueprint on the side, which is possession-based football, it seems Wan-Bissaka does not fit the profile the Dutchman requires.

While it will be difficult for Manchester United to recover the £50 million fee they paid for Wan Bissaka, they should still be able to recover at least half of that amount.

