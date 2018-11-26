×
3 Players Manchester United should sell in January 

Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
742   //    26 Nov 2018, 15:49 IST

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Manchester United have once again proven to be unpredictable in regards to their performance. The recent 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford sums up the current state of affairs at the club. The derby woes are still present in the side and echoes pretty much what every United fan is thinking.

Most of the current crop of players are not performing good enough to wear the historic jersey. Jose Mourinho has simply run out of excuses to give and should just admit that he cannot dig the club out of its current slump. If the United board cannot fire Mourinho on basis of principle and the huge payout, then they should release funds to buy players in January.

This is something that Mourinho wanted in the last transfer window as he felt his team would be doomed without reinforcements. To balance the scales, United needs to offload some of the players at the earliest opportunity because they do not add value and have had reduced game time.

#3 Matteo Darmian

Darmian has rarely been used this season.
Darmian has rarely been used this season.

The Italian international has suffered enough on the sidelines. He was a constant figure in the pre-season but has hardly been put to work this season. Darmian only started two Premier League this campaign and that is because Luke Shaw was suspended against Palace.

Italian defending champions Juventus have previously expressed interest in him and he would probably would better off at another club. Ashley Young, Antonio Valencia and Diogo Dalot are all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Darmian is a hard worker and a team player. There is little to complain about his defensive abilities. He has that typical Italian flair for stopping players in their tracks. He should simply be sold instead of wasting away due to limited playing time.


Ronnie Evans
ANALYST
I am a creative and highly skilled sports writer with a long-standing passion for writing football. I believe in drafting engaging content for my readers. Whether it is thought-provoking opinion pieces or crucial reviews, I strive to deliver the best.
