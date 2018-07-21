3 players Manchester United should sign from Juventus

Piyush Khullar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 5.67K // 21 Jul 2018, 20:18 IST

Juventus - Cristiano Ronaldo day

Cristiano Ronaldo moved from Real Madrid to Juventus for about £105 million. This potentially has opened an opportunity for Manchester United to enter the transfer market and sign some players from The Old Lady.

Juventus has a business model in which they mainly deal in free transfers or really cheap transfers. For example - the likes of Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba and now Emre Can were brought into the club for next to no money spent.

When Juventus do spend big like they did for Gonzalo Higuaín, it was funded by Paul Pogba's world record move to Manchester United.

So there is a real opportunity for Manchester United to swoop in and pick up one or two of their superstars. Here are 3 of those players Manchester United should have their eyes on.

#1 Alex Sandro

Alex Sandro

Manchester United have got a bit of a hole in their squad at left full back. Alex Sandro would be the perfect guy to fill that hole. Manchester United currently play Ashley Young at left back, but he is right footed and was previously a winger.

The Brazilian would certainly be an upgrade on the former Aston Villa man. One of the most important assets of Sandro is his crossing ability. With Manchester United playing with a target man in Romelu Lukaku, the signing could prove to be significant in both defensive and offensive terms.

Playing alongside Alexis Sanchez on the left flank could be ideal for the Brazilian. Sanchez would look to drift inside on his favored right foot, this would give space to Sandro on the overlap to put the crosses in for Lukaku.

Manchester United have to make grounds on Manchester City who were 19 points ahead of them last season, signing a world class left back like Alex Sandro will go a long way in reducing the gap on their neighbors.

