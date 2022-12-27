3 players Manchester United could sign after missing out on Cody Gakpo

Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly missed out on the signing of Netherlands international Cody Gapko, with the Dutch winger close to signing for Liverpool.

Incidentally, the Red Devils were initially tipped as the frontrunners to sign the highly rated 23-year-old, after several months of transfer speculations.

However, it is Jurgen Klopp's side who have beaten Manchester United to rope in Gakpo. The player is expected to undergo a medical with Liverpool soon.

The news comes as a heavy transfer blow for United, as they are currently in search of a new forward after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar mutually terminated the contract with the club after his explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Without further ado, let's will take a look at three players the Red Devils could turn their attention to in the January transfer window.

#3 Memphis Depay - Barcelona

Depay played for Manchester United between 2015-2017.

The Barcelona forward could be a decent and low-cost option for Manchester United to turn to after missing out on Gakpo's signature.

Memphis Depay shares a similar playing profile with the 23-year-old Dutch international. Both players prefer playing on the left wing but can also operate as a centre-forward or supporting striker.

The 28-year-old Barcelona forward is also more experienced than his Dutch counterpart and may require less time to settle into Erik ten Hag's team.

Depay's previous connection with the Red Devils could also play a huge role in acquiring his signature in January. Recall that the Dutch forward spent one-and-a-half seasons with Manchester United between 2015-2017.

He registered a total of seven goals and five assists during his time at Old Trafford before joining Lyon in 2017.

#2 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Liverpool FC v SSC Napoli: Group A - UEFA Champions League

The Napoli winger has been one of the biggest revelations in Europe during the ongoing 2022-23 football campaign.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's form with Napoli this season has already projected the young star to be one of the most in-demand forwards in Europe.

The 21-year-old winger has registered a combined total of eight goals and as many assists for the Italian giants in all competitions so far.

Kvaratskhelia is a pacy left-wing forward who possesses incredible dribbling ability, which could suit Ten Hag's team and complement Brazilian player Antony Matheus on the right wing.

However, a move for the youngster in January could be complicated, considering how difficult it is doing business with Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis. A summer approach by the Red Devils could be more realistic.

#1 Marco Asensio - Real Madrid

Asensio has been linked with Manchester United in the past

The Spanish forward has been tipped to make a possible move away from the Santiago Bernabeu in January due to inadequate playing time.

Marco Asensio has previously been linked with the Red Devils in the past. They could possibly revive their interest in the Spaniard after missing out on Gakpo.

The 26-year-old is also a very versatile attacking player who can operate in a handful of forward positions. Asensio can play as a left-winger, right-winger, supporting striker and also as a centre-forward.

He has registered three goals and as many assists for Real Madrid this season, despite being limited to just 427 minutes in all competitions.

