3 players who may never play for Manchester United again

Manchester United is still going through a transition period, about eight years after the departure of long-serving manager Sir. Alex Ferguson. It has been a herculean task for United to get back to the top half of the Premier League this season.

Their defensive weaknesses and, at times, offensive frailties, however, have proven to be their undoing this season. The dust has certainly not settled at Old Trafford despite huge morale-boosting wins in the current campaign.

The 9-0 demolition of Southampton and the unexpected 4-0 Europa League whitewash of Real Sociedad are examples of Manchester United's ability to dazzle on certain occasions. However, a string of draws since the turn of the year has hurt Manchester United in the league this season.

Old Trafford, once a fortress, has been the setting for many of Manchester United's failures. Their four Premier League losses this season against Sheffield United, Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur have all been on home territory.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign has also seen the departure of high-profile players such as Romelu Lukaku who has impressed at Inter Milan with 59 goals in 89 games. Fan favourite Ander Herrera was also shown the door after the Norweigan took over at Manchester United.

There is also an injury crisis at the club with the likes of Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek the notable absentees. The squad lacks depth to the point that they even name two goalkeepers in their matchday squads.

With that being said, we look at a few players at the club who might never play for United again even with important players on the sidelines through injury.

#3 Jesse Lingard

Lingard has started his loan spell well but is there a chance for him at Old Trafford?

While the likes of Herrera had decent shifts in a United jersey at their time of leaving, Jesse Lingard has survived the chop. The England international fell down the pecking order despite having a successful run in the 2018 World Cup and scoring a beautiful goal in 2015 when United won the FA Cup.

However, despite many notable individual performances, a lack of consistency has seen him drop out of the first team. Lingard was then shipped out on loan to West Ham in the January transfer window in order to get some much-needed game time.

The arrivals of Edinson Cavani and Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford and the emergence of Mason Greenwood has left little room for the likes of Lingard. Yes, he has scored four goals in six appearances for the Hammers but there is little chance of Lingard being brought back into the fold at Manchester United.

