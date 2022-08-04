3 players whose might lose their spot in the first-team to summer arrivals this season

The 2022 summer transfer window has given clubs the opportunity to strengthen their squads ahead of the new football season. We have seen clubs across Europe bring in new players in a bid to bolster their options in certain departments.

Having multiple options in a particular position is always an advantage for managers. It brings healthy competition among the players and also ensures backup in case of injuries or a dip in form.

On the flip side, the arrival of new recuits adds to the woes of the existing first-team players. It puts their position in the starting XI at risk, with managers often opting for new arrivals over them.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three players whose place in the first-team is under threat from summer arrivals ahead of the new season.

#3 Kieran Tierney

1. FC Nürnberg v Arsenal F.C. - Pre-Season Test Match

Scottish defender Kieran Tierney was Arsenal's first-choice left-back last season. The 25-year-old played a huge role in the Gunners finishing fifth in the league and thereby securing a chance to feature in the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League.

Tierney made 25 appearances last season across all tournaments, scoring once and providing three assists. However, the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City this summer means the Scotland international could lose his place in the starting XI.

The north London club splashed £32m to get his services from City. Zinchenko was not a starter at the Etihad, but will now fancy his chances at the Emirates where the stakes are arguably a bit lower.

Fabrizio Romano



Official, finally confirmed. Oleksandr Zinchenko joins Arsenal on a four year deal, club statement confirms. Fee around £30m fixed plus £2m add ons.
Arteta: "We're so happy, Alex is a high quality player who will give us options and versatility".

The Ukrainian has more experience playing in the top flight than Tierney. He won four Premier League titles with City amassing a total of 127 appearances across all competitions.

#2 Gerard Pique

FC Barcelona v CA Osasuna - La Liga Santander

Gerard Pique is one of the oldest-serving members at the Nou Camp. The 35-year-old has been an integral member of Barcelona since 2008. He has won a plethora of honors at the club and made a name for himself as one of the best centre-backs in the game.

However, Jules Kounde's arrival this summer from Sevilla for a fee of £42m with add-ons could see the veteran defender lose his place in Xavi's first-team. The France international (23) is much younger than Pique and would offer more agility to Barca's defense. He was a crucial part of Julen Lopetegui's defense last season, maintaining 15 clean sheets in his 32 La Liga appearances.

Xavi might resort to using Pique for the less competitive fixtures and domestic cup games.

#1 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United - Premier League

Another player who could lose his spot to a new arrival this season is Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The Danish central midfielder faces stiff competition from Yves Bissouma, who was signed from Brighton & Hove Albion for an initial fee of £25m with add-ons.

Bissouma is one of Antonio Conte's six summer signings so far. The Malian midfielder has been brought in to bolster Spurs' defensive midfield options and could give Hojbjerg a run for his money.

The Spurs Express



🥇 Yves Bissouma - 180

🥈 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 176



Most tackles of central midfielders since the start of the 2020/21 Premier League season:
🥇 Yves Bissouma - 180
🥈 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 176

Conte loves hardworking players and Bissouma fits the profile. He scored a goal and provided two assists in 26 Premier League appearances for the Seagulls last season, helping them to a ninth-place finish in the league.

