3 players Newcastle United could sign this summer

Newcastle United have acted slowly in the transfer market so far and they are the only club in the English top-division yet to make a signing this window.

Magpies owner Mike Ashley often receives criticism from fans and pundits for his reluctance to invest in the transfer market. Nevertheless, the transfer window will remain open until August 31. This means there is still time left for Steve Bruce to make improvements to the squad.

With the start of Premier League 2021-22 season less than two weeks away, clubs have become active in the transfer market. A few sides have already spent more than half a billion pounds on transfers this window, a number which will increase significantly in the coming weeks.

We look at three players Newcastle United could sign in this transfer window.

#3 Axel Tuanzebe (Manchester United)

Alex Tuanzebe has been linked with a move to Newcastle United in recent weeks.

Manchester United's Alex Tuanzebe has been heavily linked with a loan move to Newcastle United in recent weeks. The Congo-born defender joined the Red Devils' youth academy in 2006 and worked his way through the club's youth teams to make his senior debut in 2015.

However, Tuanzebe has failed to cement his place in United's first-team and has played just 19 league games for the club since making his debut.

Newcastle interested in Axel Tuanzebe, who looks like leaving on loan with Varane incoming at OT - from @LukeEdwardsTele https://t.co/m1N1WCDD4j #mufc #nufc — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) July 26, 2021

He impressed during his loan spell at Aston Villa during the 2018-19 season and played a key role in the club's promotion to the Premier League from the Championship. Tuanzebe briefly worked under current Newcastle boss Steve Bruce at Villa Park. Bruce is reportedly keen to sign the Manchester United player this summer.

#2 Adam Armstrong (Blackburn Rovers)

Adam Armstong finished second in the race for EFL Championship Golden Shoe last season.

Adam Armstrong has established himself as one of the top attackers in the EFL Championship since leaving Newcastle United for Blackburn Rovers in 2018.

The 24-year old played 40 games this past season, scoring 28 and assisting five goals. He was awarded the PFA Fans' Player of the Season for his performances and finished only behind Ivan Toney in the race for the Golden Boot.

Adam Armstrong has been named the Championship's PFA Player of the Year following a sensational season at Blackburn Rovers and the former #NUFC striker could be on the move this summerhttps://t.co/UGJOcFXEw5 — The Chronicle (@ChronicleNUFC) June 14, 2021

Newcastle United were overreliant on Callum Wilson's goals last season. Bringing Armstrong back to St. James' Park could lower the burden on the former Bournemouth striker.

#1 Joe Willock (Arsenal)

Joe Willock impressed during his loan spell at Newcastle United last season.

Joe Willock enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Newcastle United during the second half of last season.

The 21-year old is an all-round midfielder, who contributes heavily in both attack and defence. Willock scored eight goals in 14 games last season while also registering 1.9 tackles, 1.2 interceptions and 0.7 clearances per game.

The England youth international is reported to be a priority signing for Newcastle this summer.

Joe Willock’s stats at Newcastle last season. pic.twitter.com/Gs2PoFPARN — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) May 27, 2021

