3 players offered in exchange for Pogba, Modric on his way to MLS and more: Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup, 7th January 2020

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Real Madrid transfer news roundup.

Los Blancos went joint top of the La Liga table following their 3-0 win over Getafe on Saturday. Despite a great start to the season, Real Madrid are expected to sign a couple of players in January and win their first La Liga title since the 2016-17 season.

On that note, we look at the biggest Real Madrid transfer news making the headlines.

Real Madrid enter the race for Timo Werner

Chelsea are set to face stiff competition for the signing of Timo Werner after it was reported earlier today that Real Madrid are also interested in signing the RB Leipzig striker.

Werner was previously linked with a January switch to Stamford Bridge but Chelsea are still confused about the exact value of Werner's release clause. Real Madrid, however, are not bothered about the striker's release clause and are readying a £68million bid according to El Desmarque.

Zinedine Zidane is not happy with Luka Jovic's development as a Real Madrid player and is desperate to sign a new forward to ease the goal-scoring burden on Karim Benzema. Werner has been in great form this season scoring 18 goals in 17 Bundesliga matches.

Luka Modric holds talks with DC United

Real Madrid's star midfielder Luka Modric has held transfer talks with the MLS side DC United and is open to a January exit as well, according to Daily Mail.

DC United are looking to replace Wayne Rooney with a big name player and are eyeing Modric as the ideal signing. Rooney signed for Derby County in a player-coach role until the end of this season.

The report indicates that Real Madrid are also welcoming a bid for the 34-year-old star to reduce their wage bill. Modric has 18 months left on his contract but has dropped down the pecking order this season following the emergence of Federico Valvarde.

Modric was also linked with a move to Inter Milan earlier this season but the current Serie A leaders are now exploring the options to sign Arturo Vidal and Christian Eriksen this month.

Real Madrid offer Kroos, Modric and Bale for Pogba

In a rather sensational revalation from Daily Express it is claimed that Real Madrid and Manchester United held a secret transfer meeting earlier this week involving Paul Pogba.

The report claims that Los Blancos have given Red Devils the option of chosing the trio of Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos, and Luka Modric if they decide to let go of Paul Pogba.

Pogba underwent a successful knee operation earlier today as he still remains hopeful of sealing a move away from Old Trafford this month.

Real Madrid is Pogba's preferred destination and Manchester United can get as many as 3 world class players in return if they decide to sell Pogba this month.

