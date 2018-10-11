3 players Real Madrid could go for instead of Eden Hazard

Soham Chatterjee FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.89K // 11 Oct 2018, 00:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Eden Hazard after Chelsea's 3-0 victory against Southampton

Chelsea's talisman Eden Hazard has once again expressed his admiration for Real Madrid and is unsure as to whether he will extend his current contract with the London club. The Belgian has proven to be of Chelsea's most influential players in recent years, with two Premier League titles, a League Cup, an FA Cup and a Europa League to show for his efforts during his six years at Stamford Bridge. The 27-year-old looks better than ever in a Chelsea side rejuvenated under Maurizio Sarri, with Hazard and his fellow attackers now free of defensive responsibility.

The magnificence and grandeur of a club like Real Madrid, however, is difficult to escape for any player, regardless of how good their current side may be. Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Thibaut Courtois have all been lured away from England by the draw of playing for Los Blancos and the history that comes with that. Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus, however, has left a gaping hole at Madrid, with the Spanish club left searching for a worthy replacement.

Eden Hazard is not the only available replacement for the Portuguese star, with several players likely to be on Fiorentino Perez's shortlist. Here are three alternatives to Eden Hazard that Real should consider when looking for a marquee signing.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe celebrating a PSG goal during their win against Lyon

The 19-year-old Ligue 1 and World Cup winner already looks like the real deal, with the teenager bagging four goals against title rivals Lyon. Kylian shot to the world's attention after his breakthrough season at Monaco which culminated in a first Ligue 1 title and a run to the Champions League semi-finals. Mbappe's contributions that season earnt him a loan move to Paris Saint-Germain who agreed to pay a fee of £166 million after the 2017/18 campaign had finished.

The right-winger, however, might only fulfil a part of his potential in Paris despite playing alongside Neymar and Edinson Cavani every week. The Parisian club are likely to stroll to a sixth French league title in seven years but are not facing the sufficient competition required to push the side to the limits. The club, as a result, does not necessarily have the intensity and nous to compete at the highest level of European competition. Despite the immense wealth of their Qatari backed owners, the club like the rest still remains a stepping stone to the gates of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The winger's athletic ability, strength and skill are some of Mbappe's best traits, with the teenager very clinical and composed in front of goal. The Golden Boy nominee is not fazed by the big occasion either with the former Monaco man scoring against nearly every big team he has faced.

1 / 3 NEXT