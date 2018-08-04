3 players Real Madrid could sign if Modric leaves

Modric has dazzled the Santiago Bernabeu over the years

Reigning UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid are passing through a period of transition. The Madrid-based club goes into the new season with massive changes to their squad and ethos.

It all started when Zinedine Zidane, a coach who had led the Los Blancos to the European triumph, decided to resign from his role at Real Madrid.

But it was just a prelude for things to come. Cristiano Ronaldo, a name synonymous with Real Madrid's recent glory, switched his base to Turin in one of the most shocking moves of this summer. Real Madrid has not yet been able to find a pertinent replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo and are likely to go to the next season without it.

However, Real Madrid's woes are unlikely to end. Their midfield lynchpin Luka Modric has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid, to Inter Milan, who are striving to bring back their long-lost former glory.

Modric has been crucial to Real Madrid last season. He played a massive role and commanded the play for Los Blancos from the middle of the park. If Modric leaves, it'd put Real Madrid in a fix.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at three players Real Madrid could sign if Modric decides to leave a club, where he has achieved everything there is to.

#3 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Would Savic replace Modric at Real Madrid?

When Ronaldo left Real Madrid, everyone thought Perez would kick-start a new era at Real Madrid and he, indeed, has. But, quite surprisingly, he has not gone for a Galactico 2.0 at Madrid.

Instead, there has been a visible deviation from the club's basic principles. Their performance in the transfer market so far hints at a youthful-Real Madrid the coming season.

Hence, Savic could be a perfect replacement for Modric. The 23-year-old Serbian midfielder is yet to reach his prime but has already become a crucial cog at Lazio.

Since 2015, the lanky midfielder has made 122 appearances for Lazio and has scored 22 goals to his name. He, in the previous season, registered a 79% passing accuracy, made 2.6 shots per game, won 2.9 aerial duels per game, which are impressive.

His defensive contributions are also not meager. He made 1.6 tackles per game, 0.9 interceptions and clearances per game for Lazio in the Serie A last season.

Just like Modric, he can also play on a multitude of positions, as a defensive midfielder, central midfielder as well as an attacking midfielder.

Savic is capable of getting the better of the opponents during aerial duels as well as could use physicality while defending. This would give another dimension to Real Madrid's midfield. The versatility of this player could be utilized during transitions.

He could join Casemiro in the double pivot while defending and could join Kroos in the midfield while Real Madrid attack.

