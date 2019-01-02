3 players Real Madrid must sign in January

Florentino Perez must be looking to bring some new faces in the Bernabeu in the winter window.

Santiago Solari is trying well enough to bring Los Blancos' derailed season back on track. Real Madrid currently sit fourth on the league table - eight points adrift of their arch-rival leaders, FC Barcelona with one less fixture played.

The Argentine tactician has won 11 out of 13 games in charge of the Galacticos. Other than that, he has improvised Real Madrid's attack as they have scored 34 goals - something which deserves to be appreciated following their awful record in front of the goal since Ronaldo's departure in the last transfer window.

The winter transfer window is upon us, and just like any other elite club in Europe, Real Madrid would want to strengthen their squad. The Spanish giants finished their year with a FIFA Club World Cup win - their third CWC title in succession and first in Solari's era.

It is highly unlikely that the likes of Kylian Mbbape, Eden Hazard or Neymar Jr would make a switch in the winter window. However, Florentino Perez is known to be a great admirer of talented youngsters and would be willing to invest in the future of his club. The fact that, Los Blancos' squad depth has decreased over time, it becomes difficult to deal with injuries and suspensions. Even now, Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz, and Marcos Llorente are suffering from injuries and are expected to miss the better half of January's fixtures.

Let's take a look at three players Real Madrid must sign in January:

#3 Brahim Diaz

Brahim Diaz should be signed by Real Madrid

Manchester City prodigy, Brahim Diaz, has been on Real Madrid's target list for quite some time. The 19-year-old midfielder has been fed up with lack of first-team opportunities in Pep Guardiola's dominant side.

If Real Madrid manages to clinch this deal, it will act as the latest blow to City's academy after Jadon Sancho made his way to Borussia Dortmund, last season.

While no official statements have been made, it appears that Diaz is edging close to a move to Santiago de Bernabeu in January. Real Madrid must make the most of this opportunity as the talented youngster would provide more depth to their squad and might prove to be a good investment for the club's future.

