3 Players Real Madrid must sign to make themselves unstoppable

The upper echelon of Real Madrid have their work cut out for them

Since winning their 13th UEFA Champions League title in Kiev, Real Madrid has gone through many shocking as well as heart breaking events. Whether it was the unexpected resignation of their manager Zinedine Zidane or the departure of star and talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Spanish capital was said to be in crisis by some, as the speculations over Marcelo and Gareth Bale's future started growing. Both of the players have expressed resentment towards the club over different issues.

As things stand now, Bale and Marcelo look set to stay at the club and work under the new manager Julen Lopetegui. Following the departure of Ronaldo to Juventus, it is quite obvious that Gareth Bale would be getting more playing time and a shining role under Lopetegui as he is known to orchestrate attacking football from the flanks using fullbacks.

But this does not cover the fact that Real Madrid has some voids in the squad which need to be filled so that the Los Blancos can continue with their Golden Era. And thus, restore their supremacy in Europe following Zidane’s and Ronaldo’s departure.

Let’s take a look at 3 players Real Madrid must sign to make them unstoppable:

#3 Thibaut Courtois

Courtois after winning the FA Cup final.

Even though Keylor Navas has led Real Madrid to 3 UCL titles, the goalkeeper seems to be pretty sloppy at times. Navas can make some great saves, but he fumbles at times which costs Real Madrid in their defensive set pieces. Also, his ball deliveries do no good to enhance the counters of Madrid.

Real Madrid desperately need a star shot stopper who could play well under pressure and is more immune to mistakes.

The 26 year old Chelsea shot stopper, Thibaut Courtois is not only a brilliant goalkeeper but can also help in the attacking build up as his long passing skills are exceptional and can start a counter attack from within the 18-yard box itself.

His reflexes are at their peak and the Belgian would be the right man to guard the Madrid goal post.

