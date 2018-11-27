×
3 Players Real Madrid should sign in January

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
833   //    27 Nov 2018, 10:47 IST

Real Madrid desperately needs reinforcements to strengthen their squad.
We still have a month to go till mid-season of 2018/19 season and Real Madrid have already sacked their new coach. They have lost against teams they have never done before in their rich history. It will be an understatement to say that things are not going according to their plan.

Considering the sky-high expectations surrounding one of the best clubs of all time, their current season is already turning out to be a horror story. Although they are top of their UEFA Champions League group, they are sixth in the LaLiga. They are six points behind league leaders, Sevilla and have lost more games than the top seven teams in the league.

Evidently, the departure of a talisman like Cristiano Ronaldo and off form of key members of the squad caused more than just problems for Real Madrid. Their squad is not what it used to be and it seems their performances are not enough to generate fear and respect from their opponents.

It is crystal clear that their squad needs revamping which makes the job of Real Madrid board members more tough but direct. They desperately need to strengthen their squad with seasoned performers. Let us take a look at three players who can have a major role and impact with the Los Blancos.

#1 James Rodriguez

Costa Rica v Colombia
James Rodriguez has been one of the best players at his stint with Bayern Munich yet their reluctance to use him may fuel his return to the Santiago Bernabeu. There is no doubt about the caliber and quality he brings to his team.

It is almost shocking how a player like him managed just five appearances in the Bundesliga, and despite his limited game time, he has managed to grab three goals already.

With his breathtaking vision, dribbling skills and impact up front, James can unlock any defense in the world. Clearly, Real Madrid can use a player like him who can create and score at will.

James Rodriguez is currently on loan to the Bundesliga giants and they are yet to make his move permanent. Reports from Germany only adds fire to the spark as James is allegedly not happy under the new coach and wants a return to the Los Blancos.

It is more or less clear that Neymar Jr. and Hazard won't leave their respective teams in Winter despite rumours and it is more suitable for Real if they re sign a want away James Rodriquez.


