3 players Real Madrid could sign this summer | La Liga 2023-24

Real Madrid boast a star-studded lineup and is poised to reinforce its squad with the addition of new superstars in the upcoming summer transfer window. Under the astute leadership of Carlo Ancelotti, the current squad has flourished, securing a La Liga title and remaining in contention for a spot in the Champions League final, as evidenced by their spirited 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in the first leg.

Amid these successes, the summer promises the arrival of the highly touted young talent, Endrick, to the ranks of Real Madrid. However, the departure of stalwarts such as Luka Modric and Nacho Fernandes, who have served the club diligently for over a decade, leaves some voids to be filled. As such, the upcoming transfer window presents an intriguing opportunity for Los Blancos to address any lingering weaknesses and further strengthen their squad.

Linked with some of the finest players in the footballing world, Real Madrid's pursuit of excellence is relentless. Let's delve into three potential signings that could grace the iconic white jersey of the Spanish giants in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

#3 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold could leave Liverpool this summer

Trent Alexander-Arnold's potential departure from Liverpool, his boyhood club, indeed marks a significant juncture in his career. His accomplishments with the club, including winning prestigious trophies, have undoubtedly solidified his status as one of the premier right-backs in the world. His versatility and technical prowess make him an attractive prospect for numerous top clubs.

Real Madrid's interest in Alexander-Arnold is understandable, especially considering Dani Carvajal's aging status and the need for a long-term solution in the right-back position. The prospect of joining a club of Real Madrid's stature and competing at the highest level in La Liga and the Champions League could be enticing for the English international.

However, Alexander-Arnold's ties to Liverpool, coupled with his role as a vice-captain and the club's ongoing success, could sway him towards extending his contract at Anfield. The allure of continuing to be a part of Liverpool's project and potentially leading the team in the future might outweigh the temptation of a move to Real Madrid.

Ultimately, the outcome of Alexander-Arnold's contract negotiations will be closely watched by football fans worldwide, as it could significantly impact the dynamics of both Liverpool and Real Madrid. Whether he stays loyal to his boyhood club or seeks a new challenge in Spain, Alexander-Arnold's decision will undoubtedly shape the landscape of European football.

#2 Alphonso Davies

Alphonso Davies is yet to extend his contract.

Similar to Trent Alexander-Arnold's situation, Alphonso Davies' contract with Bayern Munich expires in 2025, raising speculation about his future. The Canadian sensation's journey from Vancouver Whitecaps to Bayern in 2018 culminated in a meteoric rise to stardom. After a brief stint with the reserves, Davies quickly established himself in the first team, becoming an integral part of the historic sextuple-winning squad under Hansi Flick in 2020.

With 192 appearances for Bayern Munich to his name, Davies has become a household name in European football. Rumors suggest that he has verbally agreed to a move to Real Madrid in either 2024 or 2025, as reported by The Athletic. This potential transfer could see him filling the void left by Ferland Mendy's departure, who has been a mainstay in the Los Blancos squad for five years. With Fran Garcia waiting in the wings, Davies' arrival could prompt Mendy to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich has Raphael Guerreiro in their ranks and has occasionally utilized Noussair Mazraoui as a left-back backup, potentially paving the way for Davies' departure. As such, a transfer deal involving Davies and Real Madrid could materialize in the upcoming summer transfer window, shaping the landscape of both clubs' defensive setups.

#1 Kylian Mbappe

Will the move finally happen this summer?

One of the most eagerly anticipated transfers in world football undoubtedly revolves around Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Real Madrid. The French captain has long been rumored to depart Paris Saint-Germain, but negotiations have been stymied by contract renewals or the club's reluctance to part ways with their prized asset.

Despite his illustrious career thus far, boasting numerous accolades, the one trophy missing from Mbappe's cabinet is the UEFA Champions League, a void that a move to Real Madrid could potentially fill.

The allure of Real Madrid's storied history in European competition undoubtedly appeals to Mbappe's aspirations for further success. Recent developments have only fueled speculation further, such as Mbappe's purchase of Sergio Ramos' lavish Madrid mansion for a staggering €18 million, adding another layer of intrigue to the transfer saga.

With the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and the imminent arrival of Endrick, Real Madrid's attacking arsenal is already formidable. Adding Mbappe to their ranks would undoubtedly elevate their frontline to unparalleled heights, instilling excitement and anticipation among the club's fervent fanbase.

As negotiations continue to unfold and rumors swirl, the prospect of Mbappe donning the iconic white jersey of Real Madrid remains a tantalizing prospect, promising to reshape the landscape of European football.