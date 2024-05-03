Kylian Mbappe reaches agreement with Real Madrid legend to buy €18 million mansion amid rumors of La Liga switch: Reports

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly set to buy Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos' €18 million worth former home in Madrid, amidst reports of him joining the Los Blancos this summer.

As per Voz Populi, Mbappe has reached an agreement with former PSG teammate Sergio Ramos to purchase his luxury home in the city, named La Moraleja. The mansion was Ramos' main residence during his time playing for Real Madrid.

As per the aforementioned report, Sergio Ramos was not planning on selling his Madrid house, but reported contacts between Mbappe's agent and mother, Fayza Lamari, in the last two weeks changed his mind. Lamari contacted Ramos' brother, Rene, to seal the real estate deal.

The negotiations are reportedly complete as the current Paris Saint-Germain forward sees the mansion as a perfect investment that suits his comfort needs.

However, the deal will only be finalized after Real Madrid officially announces Kylian Mbappe's signing in the summer transfer window. The signing will reportedly be made official once PSG's run in the Champions League ends this season.

Kylian Mbappe was reportedly set to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2022

This is not the first time that the French attacker Kylian Mbappe has been linked to a potential move to La Liga. The Frenchman was reportedly close to signing a deal with Real Madrid two years ago in the summer of 2022. However, the player decided to renew his contract with PSG instead.

As per journalist Mario Cortegana (via MARCA), the Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has offered Mbappe a never-seen-before agreement, including a hefty salary, a signing-on bonus of €130 million and complete control of his image rights.

However, Kylian Mbappe and his entourage was swayed by reported political pressure from France and Qatar and Nasser Al-Khelaifi's attractive renewal contract terms, as per Mario Cortegana. The contract reportedly put Mbappe in an incredibly powerful position in Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe had renewed his contract with PSG until 2025. As per The New York Times, the Frenchman was offered a whopping €630 million per year salary for renewing in Paris in 2022, alongside a €180 million signing-on bonus that would be paid over the course of three years even if the player leaves the club in between.

Mbappe was also paid a €70 million loyalty payment at the end of each season, which was slated to rise every season (via GOAL). Although his current contract ends in 2025, the player has already announced his decision to leave the club at the end of this season.

However, it seems like this time Real Madrid will be able to land Mbappe. Per MARCA, the Frenchman has agreed to a five-year contract with Los Blancos, reportedly worth between €14 and €19 million alongside a huge signing bonus.

Kylian Mbappe is currently gearing up to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League semi-final second leg tie, after PSG's 1-0 loss in the first leg on Wednesday (May 1).