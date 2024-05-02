Kylian Mbappe sends message to PSG teammate after latter picked up season ending injury in UCL loss to Dortmund

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe posted an emotional message for France and PSG teammate Lucas Hernandez after the defender was ruled out of Euro 2024 due to an ACL injury.

Hernandez tore the anterior-cruciate ligament in his left knee during PSG's 1-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. He suffered the injury while trying to block Niclas Fullkrug from scoring the game's only goal. Hernandez was taken off in the 42nd minute as a result.

The French defender is set to miss out on the remainder of the club season and the upcoming Euro 2024 in Germany. Hernandez suffered a similar injury in the opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Australia and was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.

Kylian Mbappe has sent a heartfelt message to his France and PSG teammate, writing on his Instagram story:

"My warrior, a new difficult test but you'll never be alone we are all with you. Big strength my brother."

Expand Tweet

Lucas' brother, AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez, also posted an encouraging message on social media, writing:

"My brother, life is testing you again... you have all my support, I know your mind and I know that you will come back stronger as usual. Always with you my brother."

Expand Tweet

Kylian Mbappe and PSG aim to launch comeback in the second leg against Borussia Dortmund

PSG, who were the favorites heading into the tie, were beaten by Dortmund on Wednesday, May 1, in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. The Bundesliga side did an exceptional job of containing Kylian Mbappe from wreaking havoc.

Jadon Sancho, Julian Brandt, Niclas Fullkrug, Marcel Sabitzer, and others stole the show for BVB. Ousmane Dembele had a few chances to equalize for the Parisian giants, but the Frenchman fluffed his lines.

PSG have a job to do in the second leg and Mbappe needs to fire to help his team complete the comeback. He has already scored eight CL goals this season and 43 across competitions. The second leg at the Parc des Princes is set for Tuesday, May 7.