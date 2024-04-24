Real Madrid decide on Kylian Mbappe's role, player decides to take up challenge: Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly opted to deploy Kylian Mbappe in a number nine role following the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star's move to Santiago Bernabeu ahead of the next season.

Mbappe, who has been linked with Los Blancos for the past few years, is allegedly expected to leave PSG and join the La Liga outfit on a Bosman move this summer. An announcement is said to take place after the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley on June 1.

An ex-Liverpool and Arsenal target, Mbappe is likely to earn a fixed wage between €15 million-a-year to €20 million-per-year at Real Madrid. The 25-year-old attacker is expected to commit to a five-year deal.

Now, according to Diario AS, Real Madrid have come to a decision about the star's preferred role in their system next season. They will field the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner in a central striking role with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo providing support from wide positions.

Mbappe, who is adept at operating on the left flank when required, is thought to be willing to accept the number nine role at Los Merengues. He is hoping to make the most of his central role and increase his goal tally with the help of midfielders such as Jude Bellingham.

A source close to the Frenchman recently revealed to Diario AS:

"Kylian knows that being at Madrid will make it much easier for him to win the UEFA Champions League and the Ballon d'Or award. And if he also wins the Golden Boot, all the better for him. Playing as a nine at Madrid, he can score a lot of goals."

Ex-Real Madrid star Casemiro likens Kylian Mbappe to Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo

Speaking recently to El Chiringuito, Manchester United star Casemiro claimed that Kylian Mbappe is similar to Real Madrid great Cristiano Ronaldo. He remarked (h/t GOAL):

"[He] reminds me of Cristiano. [When] he's on the field, he's always smelling a goal. You have to be worried with this guy because he will score a goal. Cristiano was like that."

Ex-PSG defender Abdou Diallo commented on the subject in 2022:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is literally everything to Kylian. If you mention Lionel Messi against Cristiano Ronaldo, [he] will debate with you for at least an hour. For him, Cristiano is untouchable."

So far, the PSG forward has netted 41 goals and laid out nine assists in 42 games across competitions for the Ligue 1 champions this season.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, has contributed 36 goals and 12 assists in 37 outings across all competitions for Al-Nassr in the 2023-24 season.

