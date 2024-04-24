"It is a great joy" - La Liga president Javier Tebas excited to see Kylian Mbappe join Real Madrid

La Liga president Javier Tebas has admitted he's looking forward to Kylian Mbappe's hugely anticipated arrival at Real Madrid.

Mbappe, 25, is set to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires. The French superstar has long been linked with Madrid and a move is on the horizon.

Tebas made clear his admiration for Los Blancos when touching on Mbappe's expected arrival. The La Liga president said (via centregoals):

"As a Real Madrid fan myself, it is a great joy to see Mbappe coming to Real Madrid."

Expand Tweet

Mbappe has been in blistering form this season, registering 41 goals and nine assists in 42 games across competitions. He'll join a Real Madrid side who will likely be La Liga champions and are also challenging for the UEFA Champions League.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's arrival could also help La Liga with their ambitions to continue as one of Europe's strongest leagues. The Spanish top-flight has taken a slight dip from a commercial perspective since Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi departed Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly prepared to take up the No.9 role at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe is prepared to play up top.

There has been a debate about how Carlo Ancelotti will get Kylian Mbappe in his Madrid team. The La Liga leaders have flourished with a new frontline this season.

Vinicius Junior occupies the left flank which is Mbappe's preferred position. The Brazilian is often joined by Jude Bellingham who plays in a No.10 role and Rodrygo who works off the right wing.

According to Spanish outlet Diario AS, Mbappe is happy to play as the No.9 for Real Madrid. This means Vinicius will be given free rein to continue in his left-wing role where he's wreaked havoc at the Bernabeu for several years.

Vinicius has already made clear his excitement about being joined in attack by the 77-cap France captain. He suggested that his potential new teammate was the best player in the world:

"Everyone here wants to play with Kylian. I hope it happens. He is one of the best players, maybe the best."

Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe could shine together in a fearsome attack under Ancelotti. The Brazil international has been in red-hot form this season with 19 goals and 11 assists in 32 games across competitions. He struck up a brilliant partnership with former Madrid superstar Karim Benzema before the French striker's departure last summer.