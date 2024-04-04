Real Madrid weigh up new contract offer for superstar that will see him earn a similar amount to Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly considering offering Vinicius Junior a new contract which would put his salary on par with expected summer signing Kylian Mbappe.

SPORT (via Madrid Universal) reports that Los Blancos could offer the Brazilian attacker a new deal this summer. He only signed a contract extension in October which runs until 2027.

Real Madrid want to add two more years to that contract and ensure he remains at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2029. The 23-year-old has been in sensational form, registering 18 goals and eight assists in 28 games across competitions.

Vinicius would be given a handsome pay rise and put on a salary that matches or is close to Mbappe. The France captain is expected to join the La Liga giants this summer once his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires.

Kylian Mbappe, 25, is set to become the highest-paid player at Real Madrid. It appears his potential future Brazilian teammate is set to join him on such wages.

There has been slight speculation over Vinicius' future with Los Merengues. PSG, Chelsea, and Liverpool have been prepared to fork out €200 million for his services but Madrid have no intentions of selling the former Flamengo youngster.

Vinicius Junior is looking forward to playing alongside Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

Vinicius talked up Kylian Mbappe's arrival.

Kylian Mbappe has long been linked with a move to the Bernabeu and it appears he'll finally arrive this summer. He's reportedly agreed on a five-year contract with a €15 million yearly salary.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner could link up with Vinicius in a star-studded attack under Carlo Ancelotti. They are two of European football's most formidable attackers and could wreak havoc in La Liga.

Vinicius suggested all of Ancelotti's squad were excited to play with Mbappe when speaking six months ago. He said (via Tribal Football):

"Everyone here wants to play with Kylian. I hope it happens. He is one of the best players, maybe the best."

Mbappe has excelled at PSG for several years and is the Parisians' all-time top scorer with 251 goals and 106 assists in 299 games. The pacey forward has won the Ligue 1 title on six occasions but is yet to get his hands on the UEFA Champions League.

There is no better club for Mbappe to join to fulfill his dream of achieving European glory. Real Madrid are the record holders with 14 to their name.

