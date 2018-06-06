3 players that can help Bayern Munich in their surge for European dominance

Bayern Munich's dominance has been reduced at European level. What can the young guns do to improve Bayern at this level?

francy george CONTRIBUTOR Feature 06 Jun 2018, 01:05 IST

The expectation level will be high from Niko Kovac to lead Bayern to European glory.

The 2017/18 season has been a lackluster one for the record champions of Germany. After suffering an all-too-familiar exit in the UEFA Champions League, Bayern face a difficult task of rebuilding the squad for the new season.

Jupp Hyneckes ended his glorious managerial career with an uncomprehensive performance against Eintracht Frankfurt. Niko Kovac proved his Bayern DNA, as Frankfurt thrashed the record champions 3-1.

Kovac will succeed Hyneckes at Bayern for the next season. Kovac, a former Bayern player himself will be looking to take the club to newer heights.

The Bayern Munich management, led by Uli Hoeness, will be having high expectations on Kovac taking up the responsibility of managing one of the best clubs in the world. Bayern Munich aren't usually the cash spending team and true to their tradition this season, they will not be expecting to make any big-name signings. Instead, they will be looking to offload some players from the squad.

Juan Bernat, Arturo Vidal, Thiago Alcântara, Robert Lewandowski are all rumored to be set for moves away from the club. Out of the lot Lewandowski has been under tremendous pressure, due to his recent poor performances and the inability to make it big when it matters the most.

A possible transfer to Premier League giants Chelsea is on the cards. It would be interesting to see if Kovac decides to replace him with a much younger option or if he will stand his ground and keep his confidence on the Polish striker. Kovac will be looking to get the most out of his players.

The German champions dominate the domestic circuit on a consistent level, but their lack of competitive nature has pegged them back at the European level. For the past three years in the Champions League, Bayern have been knocked out of the competition by a Spanish side.

The manager will be welcomed to the club with some clear objectives and will need to adjust to the club's atmosphere as fast as possible. He will be clear in his game plan and will be looking towards the future generation players to stand up and make a name for themselves.

Let's have a look at 3 players who can change Bayern's fortunes in their surge for European supremacy.

#3 Leon Bailey

Leon Bailey scored 13 goals and created 6 goals for Bayer Leverkusen in season 17/18.

The Jamaican speedster is one of the brightest talents unearthed by the Bundesliga last season. Leon Bailey played a pivotal role as Bayer Leverkusen finished fifth in the Bundesliga. The left winger is a skilled dribbler and plays with the Calypso flair.

The 20-year-old has a market value of £15 million and Bayern have reportedly made a bid of around £53 million for his services. The record champions will be looking to invest in the young legs of Bailey, as they seek to replace the 34-year-old veteran winger Arjen Robben with an eye for the future.

The winger has been on the radar of many top European clubs for the past 2 seasons. Thus it would be an uphill task to bring him to the Allianz Arena.