Premier League 2018-19: 3 most crucial players for Manchester City's title defence

Manchester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Manchester City defeated Liverpool 2-1 in what was the most anticipated fixture of Premier League 2018-19. They have now brought themselves within touching distance of the league leaders.

This result will surely put some pressure back on Liverpool now. Pep Guardiola's men showed why they are the reigning champions of England, and why they shouldn't be written off just yet.

Liverpool knew coming into the game that if they won against Manchester City at Etihad stadium, they would be almost guaranteed a Premier League title after 28 years. It would have required a miraculous collapse from Liverpool for any other club to win the Premier League title this season then.

But now, Manchester City are just 4 points behind Liverpool after defeating them at Etihad. It would still require City to win almost every Premier League game for them to have any chance of winning the Premier League back to back, but at least it looks possible now.

Here, we take a look at 3 Manchester City players who could decide where the club finishes by the end of the season.

#1 Sergio Aguero

Manchester City star Sergio Aguero in action in the Premier League.

Sergio Aguero is one of the deadliest strikers in the world, and is the leading goal scorer for Manchester City this season.

Manchester City have been heavily dependent on Aguero in the past few seasons to score goals and lead their attack from the front. They will hope that he continues to do that and lead their team to the top of the points table.

Aguero is the leading goal scorer in the history of Manchester City. He has scored 153 league goals so far in his Manchester City career. He is also their leading goal scorer this season having scored 10 goals.

Aguero is a very effective and efficient goal scorer who can put the ball at the back of the net with utmost ease. He also scored a very important goal against league leaders Liverpool which helped them get all 3 points at the Etihad stadium.

Aguero will have to score goals in a consistent manner if City want to have any chance of winning the Premier League this season.

