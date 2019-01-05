×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League 2018-19: 3 most crucial players for Manchester City's title defence

Harshit Rautela
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
150   //    05 Jan 2019, 15:59 IST

Manchester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Manchester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Manchester City defeated Liverpool 2-1 in what was the most anticipated fixture of Premier League 2018-19. They have now brought themselves within touching distance of the league leaders.

This result will surely put some pressure back on Liverpool now. Pep Guardiola's men showed why they are the reigning champions of England, and why they shouldn't be written off just yet.

Liverpool knew coming into the game that if they won against Manchester City at Etihad stadium, they would be almost guaranteed a Premier League title after 28 years. It would have required a miraculous collapse from Liverpool for any other club to win the Premier League title this season then.

But now, Manchester City are just 4 points behind Liverpool after defeating them at Etihad. It would still require City to win almost every Premier League game for them to have any chance of winning the Premier League back to back, but at least it looks possible now.

Here, we take a look at 3 Manchester City players who could decide where the club finishes by the end of the season.

#1 Sergio Aguero

Manchester City star Sergio Aguero in action in the Premier League.
Manchester City star Sergio Aguero in action in the Premier League.

Sergio Aguero is one of the deadliest strikers in the world, and is the leading goal scorer for Manchester City this season.

Manchester City have been heavily dependent on Aguero in the past few seasons to score goals and lead their attack from the front. They will hope that he continues to do that and lead their team to the top of the points table.

Aguero is the leading goal scorer in the history of Manchester City. He has scored 153 league goals so far in his Manchester City career. He is also their leading goal scorer this season having scored 10 goals.

Advertisement

Aguero is a very effective and efficient goal scorer who can put the ball at the back of the net with utmost ease. He also scored a very important goal against league leaders Liverpool which helped them get all 3 points at the Etihad stadium.

Aguero will have to score goals in a consistent manner if City want to have any chance of winning the Premier League this season.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Sergio Aguero Bernardo Silva
Harshit Rautela
CONTRIBUTOR
Digital Marketer, passionate about sports, loves writing and analyzing them, loves Football, Cricket, Basketball and watches every game anywhere anytime possible.
3 Manchester City players that can hurt Liverpool’s title...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Manchester City tightens the...
RELATED STORY
Picking the best combined XI of Liverpool and Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 reasons for Manchester City's...
RELATED STORY
3 takeaways from Manchester City's 2-1 win against...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Liverpool: A potential title decider?
RELATED STORY
3 Manchester City players who attributed to their 2-1...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Manchester United: 3 key battles |...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Liverpool vs Manchester City: 3...
RELATED STORY
Analyzing Pep Guardiola and Manchester City's Premier...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 22
12 Jan WES ARS 06:00 PM West Ham vs Arsenal
12 Jan BRI LIV 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
12 Jan BUR FUL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Fulham
12 Jan CAR HUD 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town
12 Jan CRY WAT 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Watford
12 Jan LEI SOU 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Southampton
12 Jan CHE NEW 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Newcastle
13 Jan EVE AFC 07:45 PM Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Jan TOT MAN 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Manchester United
15 Jan MAN WOL 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us