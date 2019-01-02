3 Players that can help Manchester United finish top 4 in Premier League 2018/19 season

Manchester United is playing their best football at the moment.

They have started to play the way everyone wanted to see them play. They are beating their opponents convincingly. Manchester United looks like getting back on track after playing boring and ineffective football for the past 5-6 years.

It looks like the departure of Mourinho has filled positive energy in the whole club. The board, staff, players and the fans have started to enjoy football since Mourinho got sacked. They have finally started to play attacking football after being boring for so long.

Manchester United are currently sitting at 6th place in the Premier League standings. In order to play in the Champions League next season, they will have to either win the Champions League this season or finish inside the top 4 in the Premier League this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has asked his players to play with freedom. He has asked them to attack the football and the opponents which has seen United score 12 goals in their previous games. It's fair to say that they have not yet played this brand of football against a top Premier League side. But we also can't deny the fact that they would probably have not scored so many goals under Jose Mourinho.

Here we look at 3 players who could really have an impact on where Manchester United finishes at the end of the season.

#1 Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is finally starting to prove his worth at Manchester United.

Pogba is back in the scoresheets. He looks like the player he was in Juventus and now he is showing why United bought him for a record transfer fee from Juventus.

Paul Pogba is running the show for Manchester United at the moment and that's a big problem for their opponents. He has been their best player on the field since Ole Gunnar Solskjær took over at United. He has already scored 4 goals in the last 3 games and look like unstoppable at the moment.

United would need Pogba to be at his best for the remaining season if they want to catch their rivals. They would definitely like to finish in the top 4 to cement their place in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Manchester United have already made it clear that they want to build their team around Paul Pogba while Ole Gunnar Solskjær has also shown his desire to make the team play around Pogba. So it will be interesting to see if Paul Pogba can fulfil those expectations by the end of the season.

