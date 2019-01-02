×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Players that can help Manchester United finish top 4 in Premier League 2018/19 season

Harshit Rautela
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
280   //    02 Jan 2019, 18:02 IST

Manchester United is playing their best football at the moment.
Manchester United is playing their best football at the moment.

They have started to play the way everyone wanted to see them play. They are beating their opponents convincingly. Manchester United looks like getting back on track after playing boring and ineffective football for the past 5-6 years.

It looks like the departure of Mourinho has filled positive energy in the whole club. The board, staff, players and the fans have started to enjoy football since Mourinho got sacked. They have finally started to play attacking football after being boring for so long.

Manchester United are currently sitting at 6th place in the Premier League standings. In order to play in the Champions League next season, they will have to either win the Champions League this season or finish inside the top 4 in the Premier League this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has asked his players to play with freedom. He has asked them to attack the football and the opponents which has seen United score 12 goals in their previous games. It's fair to say that they have not yet played this brand of football against a top Premier League side. But we also can't deny the fact that they would probably have not scored so many goals under Jose Mourinho.

Here we look at 3 players who could really have an impact on where Manchester United finishes at the end of the season.

#1 Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is finally starting to prove his worth at Manchester United.
Paul Pogba is finally starting to prove his worth at Manchester United.

Pogba is back in the scoresheets. He looks like the player he was in Juventus and now he is showing why United bought him for a record transfer fee from Juventus.

Paul Pogba is running the show for Manchester United at the moment and that's a big problem for their opponents. He has been their best player on the field since Ole Gunnar Solskjær took over at United. He has already scored 4 goals in the last 3 games and look like unstoppable at the moment.

United would need Pogba to be at his best for the remaining season if they want to catch their rivals. They would definitely like to finish in the top 4 to cement their place in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Manchester United have already made it clear that they want to build their team around Paul Pogba while Ole Gunnar Solskjær has also shown his desire to make the team play around Pogba. So it will be interesting to see if Paul Pogba can fulfil those expectations by the end of the season.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United David De Gea Paul Pogba
Harshit Rautela
CONTRIBUTOR
Digital Marketer, passionate about sports, loves writing and analyzing them, loves Football, Cricket, Basketball and watches every game anywhere anytime possible.
2 Reasons why Manchester United may secure a Top 4 finish...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United can win the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 Issues Manchester United need...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Manchester United will not even finish in...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United won't win the Premier...
RELATED STORY
4 Manchester United Players who can decide the Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 4-1 Bournemouth: 3 Reasons why United...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19 Stats: Manchester United vs AFC...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 players who could turn the...
RELATED STORY
3 Talking points from the Premier League weekend
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 22
12 Jan WES ARS 06:00 PM West Ham vs Arsenal
12 Jan BRI LIV 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
12 Jan BUR FUL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Fulham
12 Jan CAR HUD 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town
12 Jan CRY WAT 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Watford
12 Jan LEI SOU 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Southampton
12 Jan CHE NEW 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Newcastle
13 Jan EVE AFC 07:45 PM Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Jan TOT MAN 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Manchester United
15 Jan MAN WOL 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us