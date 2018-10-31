3 players that can replace Alvaro Morata at Chelsea

Morata's goal scoring form is reminiscent of Torres & Shevchenko's bad run of form

Alvaro Morata has scored 3 goals in 9 EPL matches this season, and 11 goals in 31 matches last season. Chelsea surely did not pay a club record €66 million for a striker who averages 0.35 goals per match in the league. It is a no-brainer that with their star striker in this kind of form, Chelsea will find it difficult to consistently compete for trophies whether domestically or in Europe.

In January they brought in Olivier Giroud for €17 million from arch-rivals Arsenal. But simultaneously they also let go of Michy Batshuayi on loan - first to Borussia Dortmund in January and then to Valencia in the summer.

Tammy Abraham was also loaned out to Aston Villa at the end of the summer transfer window. Which means that apart from Morata and Giroud, 17-year-old Callum Hudson-Odoi is the only forward in Chelsea's squad.

While Giroud provides a good option with his link-up play, he is yet to score in the 9 league games he has played so far this season. And Hudson-Odoi has not even played a single minute in the top flight.

Chelsea's fantastic start to the season has been due to the goalscoring form of Hazard, Pedro, Willian and Barkley. This has somewhat covered up the striker crisis that is there at Stamford Bridge. But as the season goes on they will need to find a solution if they want to compete on all fronts.

Here are 3 players that can help Chelsea solve the crisis in their attacking line.

#3 Mauro Icardi

Icardi continued his goalscoring form with a brace against Lazio

Mauro Icardi has scored over 100 goals for Inter Milan since joining the Italian giants in the summer of 2013. Over the past 5 years, he has been one of the most prolific and consistent strikers in all of Europe's top leagues - averaging more than 20 goals a season for the Nerazzurri.

Based on past performances Morata and Icardi might be at a similar level. But the Spaniard has not been able to replicate his Juventus form in England. Icardi might just be able to continue his goalscoring spree with Chelsea given that Sarri knows him well from his Serie A days.

Inter are yet to offer 'El nino del partido' a new contract. This gives Chelsea an opportunity to swoop in and perhaps a swap with Morata could prove to be beneficial for both clubs.

